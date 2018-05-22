Bloggytown

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Shoppers continue to boycott Publix for supporting 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix on Facebook
Some shoppers are officially over Publix's support of Adam Putnam, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and GOP candidate for governor, and have launched a boycott of the chain just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Over the past several years, Publix has donated an unprecedented $670,000 to Putnam's political campaigns, and many shoppers are no longer going to support a business that condones the self-described "NRA sellout."

Although Publix announced that it doesn't support the National Rifle Association, just Adam Putnam, that apparently hasn't been enough to bring customers back to the store. These former shoppers have taken to Twitter with #BoycottPublix to share their anger and disappointment of the company.

Some users have shared photos of receipts they spent on groceries at competitors' stores to show Publix that they mean business, literally.


In addition, a flier has been shared to encourage everyone to boycott Publix, especially this Memorial Day weekend. Instead of picking up grilling essentials at the store, people are encouraging their communities to head elsewhere.


For some Floridians partaking in the ban, their anger stems from Publix's apparent lack of feeling after the recent shooting in Parkland that killed 17 people. Many are demanding change and stricter gun laws since the shooting, which doesn't quite align with Publix's support of NRA stan Putnam.


