Shoppers continue to boycott Publix for supporting 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam

click to enlarge Photo via Publix on Facebook

@Publix Here are receipts for almost $200 worth of groceries that I gladly spent at your competitors yesterday instead of at your stores. I'll be posting these every week. #BoycottPublix continues until you dump your support of @adamputnam pic.twitter.com/IzDXRXueIe — Neil (@Neil_Before_Zod) May 21, 2018

Sorry, not sorry Publix. We gotta do what we gotta do.#BoycottPublix

ReTweet please and thank you.#SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/9vwToNH55X — Orlando Ribbon Project🏳️‍🌈 (@orlandoribbons) May 22, 2018

#BoycottPublix!!!! Supporting Putnam the NRASellout is heinous and an affront to those killed in Parkland! I’m not shopping Publix anymore! — A woman in time (@ggtoall) May 22, 2018