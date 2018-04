Florida ranked among states with the most deadly hit-and-run accidents

click to enlarge Photo via bettyx1138/flickr

Yep, go figure – Florida drivers now have even more data pointing to how terrible they are on the road.According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety published Thursday, Florida is among the top three states with the highest per capita rates of fatal hit-and-run crashes. Florida ranks alongside New Mexico and Louisiana for the most, while New Hampshire, Maine and Minnesota have the lowest rates.From 2006 to 2016, the AAA Foundation studied hit-and-run accidents across the nation. In 2016, researchers found, the highest number of fatal crashes were recorded, at 2,049 deaths, which was a 60 percent increase since 2009.According to researchers, on average, hit-and-run deaths increased a little more than 7 percent each year since 2009.As for Florida, in 2016, the state had 206 hit-and-run crashes involving at least one death, the study found. From 2006 to 2016, the state had 1,814 hit-and-run crashes involving at least one death.On a national scale, researchers found that an average of 682,000 hit-and-run crashes have occurred since 2006, and 65 percent of the fatalities involved in those crashes were pedestrians or bicyclists.