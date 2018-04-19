The Gist

Thursday, April 19, 2018

New 'Just For Kids' weekends at SeaWorld will include a Shopkins show

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
This morning SeaWorld unveiled a new series of events in their "Just for Kids" weekends, which will include a "Shopkins Live" show.

The new series runs on Saturdays and Sundays, from May 5 through May 13.
Among a long list of new shows, guests can expect special performances by Choo Choo Soul with Genevieve on May 5 and 6, and Shopkins Live performances on May 12 and 13.

Yes, you heard right, Shopkins Live.

The schedule includes:
· Elmo Rocks – Join Sesame Street friends Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Bert and Ernie at SeaPort Theater as they form their own rock n' roll band and give a concert. Great music, dancing and lots of audience participation are what you'll find in this song-filled stage show that invites guests to play and sing along.

· Kids Dance Party – Kids of all ages are invited to dance, sing, and play along with their friends from Sesame Street at SeaWorld’s “Just for Kids” dance party. A kid-centric DJ will spin a delightful mix of your child’s favorite party songs while Elmo and his friends join the fun. This event takes place several times throughout the day at SeaWorld’s Waterfront.

· Breakfast with Elmo and Friends – Breakfast with Elmo and Friends features a delicious and nutritious breakfast buffet and morning greetings from the furriest characters in town. This breakfast is a fun-filled experience sure to delight kids and parents alike, plus it includes reserved seats to the first “Elmo Rocks” show of the day. Starting at $14.99 for kids and $29.99 for adults, reservations can be made online, at the Information Counter or by calling (407) 545-5550.

· Pets Ahoy – This side-splitting show at SeaPort Theater features a cast of unlikely characters that will have the whole family laughing from beginning to end. Dogs and cats, ducks and doves, potbellied pigs and a few surprise animal guest stars will show you just what SeaWorld Orlando’s encouragement-based training techniques can accomplish.

The new kids-centric events are included with your general admission.


