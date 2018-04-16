Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 16, 2018

Bloggytown

Wildlife officials captured an African warthog wandering through a Florida neighborhood

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
An African warthog was apparently living that hakuna matata lifestyle in Florida, until wildlife officials captured it near a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified about the sturdy hog's adventures through a neighborhood in a St. Lucie County on March 4, TC Palm reports. Residents described the warthog as friendly when bribed with food.

According to TC Palm, the animal was captured by the FWC on March 8 after several failed attempts. FWC Officer Bradley Toby said in a report he tackled the animal while a biologist set a trap. Toby suffered some abrasions to his legs and the warthog was later euthanized to be examined for diseases by FWC veterinarians.

FWC spokeswoman Carol Lynn Parrish told TC Palm that a person must obtain a captive wildlife license approved by the state to own an animal like the warthog. There was no record of anyone on the Treasure Coast who had a license to own the warthog, she stated.

Related Florida now has a capybara problem
Florida now has a capybara problem
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

Florida has a long history of "loose pets." Besides our state's incredibly awful Burmese python problem, Florida also has issues with Nile crocodile, king cobras, monkeys and even a colony of capybara. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Five major things we can expect Universal to build in Orlando that aren't theme parks Read More

  2. The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine Read More

  3. The Fast and Furious attraction is now in soft opening at Universal Orlando Read More

  4. Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it Read More

  5. Madame Tussauds in Orlando is getting the Justice League Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation