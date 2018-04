Wildlife officials captured an African warthog wandering through a Florida neighborhood

click to enlarge Photo via Shutterstock

An African warthog was apparently living that hakuna matata lifestyle in Florida, until wildlife officials captured it near a St. Lucie County neighborhood.Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified about the sturdy hog's adventures through a neighborhood in a St. Lucie County on March 4, TC Palm reports. Residents described the warthog as friendly when bribed with food.According to TC Palm, the animal was captured by the FWC on March 8 after several failed attempts. FWC Officer Bradley Toby said in a report he tackled the animal while a biologist set a trap. Toby suffered some abrasions to his legs and the warthog was later euthanized to be examined for diseases by FWC veterinarians.FWC spokeswoman Carol Lynn Parrish told TC Palm that a person must obtain a captive wildlife license approved by the state to own an animal like the warthog. There was no record of anyone on the Treasure Coast who had a license to own the warthog, she stated.Florida has a long history of "loose pets." Besides our state's incredibly awful Burmese python problem, Florida also has issues with Nile crocodile, king cobras, monkeys and even a colony of capybara.