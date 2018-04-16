Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 16, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando attorney John Morgan puts more money into minimum wage measure

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 1:01 PM

PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Orlando attorney John Morgan last month continued sinking tens of thousands of dollars into an initiative to raise Florida’s minimum wage.

Morgan’s law firm, Morgan and Morgan P.A., contributed $87,649 in March to the political committee Florida For A Fair Wage, according to a report posted this week on the state Division of Elections website.

The committee had raised an overall total of $323,928 as of March 31 —- with all of the money coming from the Morgan firm. The committee had spent $304,457, with much of that going to California-based AAP Holding Co. for petition-related expenses.

The committee, which is chaired by Morgan, is backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $10, effective Sept. 30, 2021, and then raise it $1 a year until it is $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

A deadline has passed to get initiatives on the 2018 ballot, but Morgan’s committee could try to place the measure on the 2020 ballot.

Morgan also spearheaded efforts to pass a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in Florida.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Five major things we can expect Universal to build in Orlando that aren't theme parks Read More

  2. The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine Read More

  3. Wawa has a secret menu, and you have to find a goose to see it Read More

  4. Little Blue Donut Co. opens next week in Winter Park Read More

  5. 25 things we ate and drank at Beard in Baldwin 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation