Orlando attorney John Morgan puts more money into minimum wage measure

Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Orlando attorney John Morgan last month continued sinking tens of thousands of dollars into an initiative to raise Florida’s minimum wage.Morgan’s law firm, Morgan and Morgan P.A., contributed $87,649 in March to the political committee Florida For A Fair Wage, according to a report posted this week on the state Division of Elections website.The committee had raised an overall total of $323,928 as of March 31 —- with all of the money coming from the Morgan firm. The committee had spent $304,457, with much of that going to California-based AAP Holding Co. for petition-related expenses.The committee, which is chaired by Morgan, is backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $10, effective Sept. 30, 2021, and then raise it $1 a year until it is $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.A deadline has passed to get initiatives on the 2018 ballot, but Morgan’s committee could try to place the measure on the 2020 ballot.Morgan also spearheaded efforts to pass a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in Florida.