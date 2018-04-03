SushiPop opening new location in Winter Park

click to enlarge Photo via SushiPop/Facebook

Sushi Pop is opening a new location in Winter Park this summer, chef Chau Trinh tells us.The new location is located at 115 E. Lyman Ave., in the former Boi Brazil steakhouse spot. Sushi Pop also has a location in Oviedo at 310 W. Mitchell Hammock Road.The new Winter Park outpost will offer the classic Sushi Pop dinner menu, but it will also feature a special lunch pop-up called "Chauhaus." Trinh says the lunch menu will consist of "my mamma's pho, spring and summer rolls, banh mi, grilled meats with rice and rice noodle dishes, and her Bun Bo Hue (pho's gangsta tattooed cousin).""A smaller menu for lunch will have some sushi and poke bowls, but the focus will be on pho and the Vietnamese food I grew up with," says chef Chau. "I love traditional southern Vietnamese pho, but I’m ready to bring the evolution of that soup to Chauhaus (think what happened to ramen)."No exact opening date has been nailed down, but the new spot hopes to be up and running sometime in mid-summer of 2018.