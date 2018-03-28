The 'World's Biggest Bounce House' comes to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge
Along with the Big Freedia show at Will’s Pub, this touring inflatable monstrosity makes it a big week for bounce in Orlando. The “World’s Biggest Bounce House” boasts 20,000 square feet of rubber walls, floors and obstacles. Session times are separated by age, so your toddler won’t get crushed by an inattentive tween – and there’s even an adults-only session later in the evening for the young at heart. Be warned: Tickets sell out fast.
1-6:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 30-April 1 | Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road | thebigbounceamerica.com
| $10-$25
