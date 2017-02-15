Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Donald Trump visits Melbourne this weekend on 'Thank You Tour'
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 3:05 PM
President Donald Trump is not currently feeling the love
in Washington after a certain report from the New York Times
, so he's coming down to Melbourne on Saturday to get some campaign-style validation from Floridians.
Trump is holding a "thank you" rally for his supporters Feb. 18 inside the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport as part of a tour of states he won during November's presidential election. In December, Trump visited Orlando as part of his "Thank You Tour," even though he lost the city to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. When Trump visits Florida this weekend, it will be the third vacation
the president has gone on since he took office last month.
Doors for the Melbourne rally open at 3 p.m., and the event starts at 5 p.m. Find tickets to the event here
.
