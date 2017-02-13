Bloggytown

Monday, February 13, 2017

Bloggytown

Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 4:32 PM

click image PHOTO VIA STEVE JURVETSON/FLICKR
  • Photo via Steve Jurvetson/Flickr
Donald Trump, a man who claimed while campaigning that he would not be a president who took vacations, will return to the fabulous Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for his third consecutive vacation this Friday.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a recent Federal Aviation Administration advisory states that Trump will be in Palm Beach Monday through Friday.

This is a good time to think back to 2015, about a week after Donald Trump announced his candidacy. While opening the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Trump took a break from golfing to talk about how important it is, as a president, to be present at The White House and rarely take vacations.

"I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done,”  said Trump. "I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off. You don’t have time to take time off."

Last weekend, Trump got his first taste of why he should probably heed his own advice and spend more time in Washington.

While eating a salad last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, the president and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were informed North Korea had just launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Instead of leaving the dining area, Trump and his advisors scrambled to figure out what was happening while guests at the club watched and took photos, reports CNN.

Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn, chief strategist Steve Bannon, and a crew of aides and translators huddled around the table.

However, this apparently did not stop Trump from eating his dinner.

From CNN:
Even as a flurry of advisers and translators descended upon the table carrying papers and phones for their bosses to consult, dinner itself proceeded apace. Waiters cleared the wedge salads and brought along the main course as Trump and Abe continued consulting with aides.

One guest, Richard DeAgazio, captured this surreal event and posted it to Facebook. 
click to enlarge mar-a-lago-deagazio.jpg
This is fine. Everything is fine.
