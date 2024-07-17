Winter Park plant shop The Heavy closes after six years

"As most of you know after 6 amazing years in the former Lombardi’s space, we’ve moved. This weekend we’ll be having a plant sale 10-3 out in the back garden at our new project location @hellogardentiger," read the announcement. "We’ll keep you updated on our next steps and we hope you’ll join us on the next leg of this wild ride."
In addition to selling plants and home decor, the shop hosted workshops, markets, coffee pop-ups and even a drag show in its warehouse location on Harmon Avenue.
The Heavy team recently soft-launched Garden Tiger in Ivanhoe Village (running both simultaneously) and will be moving operations and plants and home goods inventory to that location.
Garden Tiger offers up plants, furnishing, small bites, drinks, music and brunch. It has not yet opened its doors officially but began hosting soft-opening events, including happy hours and coffee pop-ups, a couple of months ago.
“It’s time to bring all of our concepts under one roof,” said owner Jennifer Crotty to The Community Paper.
Plants from The Heavy will be available during a big sale this weekend from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, in the back garden of Garden Tiger at 1900 Alden Road.
