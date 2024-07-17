Winter Park plant shop The Heavy closes after six years

Owners will shift focus over to Garden Tiger in Ivanhoe Village

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Heavy in Winter Park closes its doors - Photo courtesy The Heavy/Instagram
Photo courtesy The Heavy/Instagram
The Heavy in Winter Park closes its doors
Plant shop The Heavy announced it will be leaving its Winter Park location after six years in a recent social media post.

"As most of you know after 6 amazing years in the former Lombardi’s space, we’ve moved. This weekend we’ll be having a plant sale 10-3 out in the back garden at our new project location @hellogardentiger," read the announcement. "We’ll keep you updated on our next steps and we hope you’ll join us on the next leg of this wild ride."

In addition to selling plants and home decor, the shop hosted workshops, markets, coffee pop-ups and even a drag show in its warehouse location on Harmon Avenue.

The Heavy team recently soft-launched Garden Tiger in Ivanhoe Village (running both simultaneously)  and will be moving operations and plants and home goods inventory to that location.

Garden Tiger offers up plants, furnishing, small bites, drinks, music and brunch. It has not yet opened its doors officially but began hosting soft-opening events, including happy hours and coffee pop-ups, a couple of months ago.

“It’s time to bring all of our concepts under one roof,” said owner Jennifer Crotty to The Community Paper.

Plants from The Heavy will be available during a big sale this weekend from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, in the back garden of Garden Tiger at 1900 Alden Road.

Location Details

The Heavy

1152 Harmon Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

www.theheavywp.com

The Heavy
Location Details

Garden Tiger

1900 Alden Road, Orlando Ivanhoe Village

407-417-3252

hellogardentiger.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando quietly shuts down citizens’ police review board following adoption of preemptive state law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando police closely watch protesters during a pro-Palestine rally at Lake Eola Park in May 2024.

Florida citrus growers say they're optimistic about the future, after lowest numbers in nearly 100 years

By Tom Urban and Jim Turner, the News Service Florida

Florida citrus growers say they're optimistic about the future, after lowest production in nearly 100 years

New peer respite center opens in Orlando for mental health, a first for Central Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Yasmin Flasterstein, co-founder of Peer Support Space, sits in a reading nook located in a treehouse-themed bedroom for guests of Eva's Casita in Orlando.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner contributes $1 million to PAC fighting proposed abortion amendment

By News Service of Florida

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Florida gas prices unchanged following Hurricane Beryl, holiday weekend

By News Service of Florida

Florida gas prices unchanged following Hurricane Beryl, holiday weekend

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner contributes $1 million to PAC fighting proposed abortion amendment

By News Service of Florida

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Florida citrus growers say they're optimistic about the future, after lowest numbers in nearly 100 years

By Tom Urban and Jim Turner, the News Service Florida

Florida citrus growers say they're optimistic about the future, after lowest production in nearly 100 years

Florida Republican leaders offer mostly muted response to Trump rally shooting

By Michael Moline, Florida Phoenix

Florida Republican leaders offer mostly muted response to Trump rally shooting
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us