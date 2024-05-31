BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Botanical restaurant concept Garden Tiger has soft opened in Orlando

A hangout spot filled with plants and a pleasing aesthetic from the same team behind The Heavy.

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge Botanical restaurant concept Garden Tiger has soft opened in Orlando
Photo via Garden Tiger/Instagram
New, plant-filled venue Garden Tiger is in soft-opening mode in Ivanhoe Village for happy hour specials and other events.

The concept, located at 1900 Alden Road, comes from the same team behind The Heavy in Winter Park, Porch Therapy and Janet's Dry Humor. In addition to plants and furnishings, the spot also offers small bites, drinks and music. Eventually, they plan to serve brunch.

The Heavy aims to build a community that can come together either over a love for plants or even just buying a gift for a friend. Garden Tiger shares that same sentiment, and has so far hosted several nights with live music with a side of small bites and drinks.

Garden Tiger is open for happy hour on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sarah Lynott

May 29, 2024

