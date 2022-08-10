Orange County commission votes to put rent control question on November ballot

click to enlarge Photo courtesy City of Orlando

By a narrow vote of 4 to 3, the Orange County Commission voted to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot in November.The ordinance limits rent hikes in some apartments by tying them to the consumer price index for a single year. The move is narrowly tailored to skirt Florida's statewide ban on municipal rent control, which led activists to decry just how little the act does.Still, the move was met with stiff resistance from council members, local landlords and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. Demings told the gathered crowd that he thought the rent stabilization ordinance was the wrong way forward, pushing for increased funding for rental assistance programs.

"I think what has really worked for our community is the fact that we have provided that rental assistance, that is what has kept people in their homes and that's what will keep people in their homes,” Demings said.



At a prior meeting on the issue, rent control booster and commissioner Emily Bonilla noted that the incredibly tailored language of the ordinance makes it cover far less than she initially hoped. The text of the ordinance would cover less than half of Orlando's rental stock.



