Photo courtesy Ryne Wood
Orlando police are investigating anti-gay hate speech flashed on a road sign Wednesday
An anti-gay and homophobic message was flashed on a digital traffic sign in the early hours of the morning near Lake Nona on Wednesday.
On the morning of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
(coincidence? doubtful!), a digital traffic sign at Lake Nona Boulevard and Nemours Parkway flashed the message "KILL ALL GAYS" in the pre-dawn hours today.
The Orlando Police Department were alerted and reported that the sign "appeared to be tampered with," according to reporting from the Orlando Sentinel.
The police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 321-235-5300.
The Lake Nona area around Waterford Lakes was also the site of a blatantly neo-Nazi rally
back in 2022 that resulted in the arrest of three of the participants. Additionally, on New Year's Eve, anti-Semitic slogans were projected
on buildings around downtown Orlando. Just so you don't think all of this happens in isolation.
