ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall
Google Maps

Would it be too much to say that food halls have become a new religion among Central Florida's property developer set?

Exhibits A through Z are on display in DeLand where a historic church is in the process of being converted into a food hall. The circa 1927 building  just outside of Stetson University was the long-time home of Trinity United Methodist Church. The church sold the building and land to locals Chris and Jessica Levings for $950,000 earlier this week.

The Levings plan to convert the building into a multi-use space. The second and third stories will be converted into apartments while the gathering places (sanctuary, chapel and fellowship hall) will be converted into three separate events venues.  The Levings hope to include a market, a food hall and an artist's studio inside the church's 63,000+ square feet.

The Levings told the Orlando Business Journal that they were inspired by food hall flips in recent years like the East End Market and Winter Garden's Plant Street Market. They said that the surrounding community bought in to the project at neighborhood meetings.

The Levings hope to have the building renovated and reopened by fall of next year. 

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

News Slideshows

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

Orlando Museum of Art Interim Director Luder Whitlock resigns almost immediately

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Interim Director Luder Whitlock resigns almost immediately

Florida activist donates Arabic 'In God We Trust' signs to Texas schools

By Michael Karlis

Florida activist donates Arabic 'In God We Trust' signs to Texas schools

Artemis 1 launch to bring boom times to Florida's space program

By News Service of Florida

Artemis 1 launch to bring boom times to Florida's space program

Also in News

Appeals court tosses injunction against Florida's 15-week abortion ban

By News Service of Florida

Appeals court tosses injunction against Florida's 15-week abortion ban

Florida activist donates Arabic 'In God We Trust' signs to Texas schools

By Michael Karlis

Florida activist donates Arabic 'In God We Trust' signs to Texas schools

Charlie Crist beat Nikki Fried in 64 of Florida's 67 counties to win gubernatorial primary

By News Service of Florida

Charlie Crist beat Nikki Fried in 64 of Florida's 67 counties to win gubernatorial primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us