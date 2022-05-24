Brew Theory plans food hall in Apopka

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy of Brew Theory

The team behind Orlando's Brew Theory are expanding in more ways than one. They announced plans to get in on the rapidly growing food hall game with their own marketplace in Apopka.The aptly named Brew Theory Marketplace will combine aspects of their successful brewery with retail stores and small outposts of Orlando-area restaurants.“Brew Theory Marketplace will be a go-to destination for all Central Florida locals and visitors with best of Orlando restaurants, retail, beer and bar offerings and beautiful grounds for folks to grab lunch, dinner with friends, have a meeting, shop around and stay for a while," said owner Jeremy Roberts in a statement.The market will help anchor the planned Apopka City Center along E. Main St. The retail complex will offer as much as 200,000 square feet of retail space and a Winn-Dixie is planned for the site.The marketplace isn't the only thing Roberts has brewing. He's planning to expand his brew-on-demand business with a 50,000 square foot facility in Sanford and another in Massachusetts.The food hall is scheduled to open in summer 2023.