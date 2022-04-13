Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

click to enlarge
via Foxtail Coffee Co.
Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.
Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its flagship location in Winter Park, taking over three more establishments for a massive coffee complex the founders hope to open in August.
According to the Orlando Business Journal
, the location at 1282 N. Orange Ave. will expand from 3,800 square feet to 10,000 square feet. It will take up the former space of The Bear & Peacock Brewery, which is now downtown.
This larger concept will be the Winter Park Social House. It will include food from Swine & Sons, frequent collaborator Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream
and drinks by cocktail bar The Courtesy.
Foxtail has grown from Winter Park to include locations across the state. Founders Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle recently built a similar space in Milkhouse Orlando, that debuted in October. It includes a Foxtail, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, full liquor bar and more.
–
