Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream opens new College Park location inside Foxtail Coffee

Photo via Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream/ Instagram
The long-awaited meet-up of two Orlando-area titans in College Park is finally here.
Foxtail Coffee and Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream have launched their joint location in College Park. The long-standing coffee stand at 3405 Edgewater Drive
once hosted Pizza Bruno's breakfast offshoot Bagel Bruno. That ended earlier this year in a move that both Bruno and Foxtail staff said was a mutual decision.
Kelly's announced their plan to fill the void almost simultaneously, promising the new store back in February. That store opened for business today.
It's not the first time the two chains have linked up. Kelly's also holds space inside Foxtail's Winter Park location (no, the other one
) at 2451 Howell Market Lane.
