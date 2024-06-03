BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida GOP now has more than 900,000 more registered voters than Democrats

Republicans hold all statewide offices and also dominate the Legislature and the Florida congressional delegation

By on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 at 11:45 am

Florida GOP now has more than 900,000 more registered voters than Democrats
Photo via Shutterstock
Florida Republicans are heading toward the November elections with a major voter-registration edge over Democrats.

The Republican Party of Florida ended April with 5,247,165 registered voters, while the Florida Democratic Party had 4,340,614, according to data posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

That 906,551-voter advantage continued widening a gap that began in 2021 after the GOP overtook Democrats in registration. The new data also showed that 3,531,112 voters were registered without party affiliation as of April 30, while 352,027 were registered with third parties.

Republicans hold all statewide offices and also dominate the Legislature and the Florida congressional delegation.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office lobbied the Legislature for new way to crack down on nightclubs — and won

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County sheriff John Mina wants to crack down on clubs illegally selling alcohol.

13-year-old dies by drowning in Discovery Cove pool in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

13-year-old dies by drowning in Discovery Cove pool in Orlando

Direct 'Disney to Disney' flights are back at Orlando International Airport

By Sarah Lynott

Direct 'Disney to Disney' flights are back at Orlando International Airport

Conservation groups want to save Florida's natural defenses against hurricanes

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Salt marshes can play a protective role from possible damage during storms.

May 29, 2024

