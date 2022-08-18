Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste.
The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings
to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
The original renderings
are not much different from the current crop. The expansion was planned using a gift from one-time OMA trustee Alan Ginsburg. The art museum pulled out of the plan amid the chaos
surrounding their troubled Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition "Heroes & Monsters." Following the ouster of their director Aaron De Groft, future expansions appeared to fizzle.
The tower will sit at at 319 E Church St. It will still include a planned rooftop garden that was meant to serve as an outdoor exhibit space
for the museum. The space was expected to showcase works by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. With the retreat of OMA and its backers, that exhibit is unlikely.