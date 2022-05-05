Disney is going green in newly released renderings of Epcot revamp

Disney has shared concept art for its planned revamp of Epcot at Walt Disney World.
The most-notable thing in all of the illustrations is that Disney is going green. The planned World Celebration neighborhood of Epcot will be full of gardens and shade, providing a much-needed break from the Orlando sunshine in a manner we've rarely seen from area parks.
Per the announcement, the gardens will be set around a central planter in the shape of Epcot's five-ring logo. The gardens will be distinct from each other and rotated out with the changing of the season.
New Epcot will seemingly carry on Disney's obsession with light shows and projection. The area will become something of an outdoor planetarium in the evening, with a focus on a new plaza for festivals and live events. Take a look at more photos below.