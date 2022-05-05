VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Disney is going green in newly released renderings of Epcot revamp

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 3:51 pm

click to enlarge DISNEY
Disney


Disney has shared concept art for its planned revamp of Epcot at Walt Disney World.

The most-notable thing in all of the illustrations is that Disney is going green. The planned World Celebration neighborhood of Epcot will be full of gardens and shade, providing a much-needed break from the Orlando sunshine in a manner we've rarely seen from area parks.

Per the announcement, the gardens will be set around a central planter in the shape of Epcot's five-ring logo. The gardens will be distinct from each other and rotated out with the changing of the season.

Related
This model, used to announce the Epcot overhaul, is currently on view at the Epcot Preview Center. It includes many references to projects now under development and hints at future projects for the Imagination Pavilion.

As the park preps its Guardians of the Galaxy's ride to open, a new chapter of Epcot's overhaul begins


New Epcot will seemingly carry on Disney's obsession with light shows and projection. The area will become something of an outdoor planetarium in the evening, with a focus on a new plaza for festivals and live events.  Take a look at more photos below.


click to enlarge DISNEY
Disney
click to enlarge DISNEY
Disney
click to enlarge DISNEY
Disney

