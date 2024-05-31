BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Direct 'Disney to Disney' flights are back at Orlando International Airport

Experience two versions of the most magical place on Earth in just hours

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Direct 'Disney to Disney' flights are back at Orlando International Airport
Photo via Walt Disney World/Facebook
Breeze Airway is bringing back its “Disney to Disney” flights, offering nonstop travel from Orange County, Florida, to Orange County, California.

The flights resumed after a months-long stop on travel, according to Orlando Business Journal.

The flights are direct from Orlando International Airport to John Wayne Airport in California — allowing travelers to easily access both Walt Disney World and its Anaheim predecessor, Disneyland.

One-way flights to each location start at $89. The flights depart from Orlando International Airport on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This coast-to-coast opportunity was put on pause in September 2023, partly due to John Wayne Airport's request for airlines to reduce flights.

Sarah Lynott

May 29, 2024

