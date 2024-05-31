Direct 'Disney to Disney' flights are back at Orlando International Airport

click to enlarge
Photo via Walt Disney World/Facebook
Breeze Airway is bringing back its “Disney to Disney” flights, offering nonstop travel from Orange County, Florida, to Orange County, California.
The flights resumed after a months-long stop on travel, according to Orlando Business Journal
.
The flights are direct from Orlando International Airport to John Wayne Airport in California — allowing travelers to easily access both Walt Disney World and its Anaheim predecessor, Disneyland.
One-way flights to each location start at $89. The flights depart from Orlando International Airport on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
This coast-to-coast opportunity was put on pause in September 2023, partly due to John Wayne Airport's request for airlines to reduce flights
.
