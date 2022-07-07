VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges Floridians to move to his state 'where we still believe in freedom'

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 10:42 am


Gov. Gavin Newsom attacked Florida Republicans in an ad that aired on Fox News in the state. The Democrat and current head of California's government said that "freedom is under attack" in Florida before urging people who wanted to live free to move to his state.

"Your Republican leaders, they're banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms and criminalizing women and doctors," he said.

Newsom then offered two options: fighting against the Republican agenda in the state or moving to California, "where we still believe in freedom." Like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Newsom has kept his presidential ambitions close to the vest, though this ad certainly seems like a way to position himself against the two likely Republican frontrunners, who both live in Florida.

The ad is merely the latest out-of-state campaign urging people to leave Florida for less oppressive states. New York City ran ads in the state encouraging LGBTQ people and their allies to move to the metropolis. Meanwhile, Texas and Florida, both bastions of MAGA-flavor™ freedom, are the No.1 and No. 2 states in numeric population growth, 2020 to 2021 (Texas added 310,288 people and Florida, 211,196).

Related
New York City running ads in Florida in wake of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

New York City running ads in Florida in wake of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Trending

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

By Nicolle Osorio

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

By News Service of Florida

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

Also in News

Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage shows first responders, witnesses pulling woman from submerged SUV

By Maitane Orue

Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage shows first responders, witnesses pulling woman from submerged SUV

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

By Nicolle Osorio

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

By News Service of Florida

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us