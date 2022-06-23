VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Donald Trump shares poll that shows him beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in primary as 2024 rumors continue

The poll showed Trump beating DeSantis handily

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
Photo by Joey Roulette

Donald Trump took to his personal social media network to boast how he will beat Ron DeSantis as Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

According to a questionable poll from Zogby (who?), the  recently converted Florida man would take 54% of a GOP primary vote.  The poll showed that DeSantis would be Trump's next closest competitor at 12%. 

DeSantis has not  announced a run for the White House and has played coy about what his ultimate goal might be. In fact, when a Fox News host quickly asked the governor for his 2024 plans,  he responded  with "nice try."

That hasn't stopped Trump's  parade of pettiness. The former prez took credit for DeSantis' statewide victory in 2018 and  sources close to the ex-POTUS said he was considering a presidential campaign launch party in Tallahassee to spite the Florida governor.

Related
.

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor: "I was very responsible for him getting elected."

As one might expect from Trump, the poll has already been contradicted by other, more reputable sources. One study from the University of New Hampshire from Wednesday has DeSantis beating Trump in a GOP primary by a slim margin. According to the poll, DeSantis has 39% of the vote for the GOP primary while Trump has 37%.

While his snarky shares suggest otherwise, Trump told The New Yorker that he's not worried about a DeSantis challenge.

"I don’t know if Ron is running, and I don’t ask him," he said. "It’s his prerogative. I think I would win."

Related
Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election

Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo
New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

News Slideshows

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo
New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

News Slideshows

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo
New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Trending

Trackers catch Florida's largest Burmese python ever

By Colin Wolf

Trackers catch Florida's largest Burmese python ever

That viral video of a man hitting a croc with a pan is not from Florida

By Colin Wolf

That viral video of a man hitting a croc with a pan is not from Florida

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried discusses future of Icon Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson

By Patricia Tolley

Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.

Former Democratic Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud

By News Service of Florida

Andrew Gillum

Also in News

Halloween Horror Nights shares details of Blumhouse haunt

By Patricia Tolley

Halloween Horror Nights shares details of Blumhouse haunt

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried discusses future of Icon Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson

By Patricia Tolley

Commissioner Nikki Fried discussed the future of the ICON Park ride that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. State Sen. Randolph Bracy also spoke.

The myth that all cities are violent is a right-wing article of faith, one they’re promoting and exploiting shamelessly

By Jeffrey C. Billman

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District by night.

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

By Orlando Weekly readers

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us