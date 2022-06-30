VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

Has Ron DeSantis ever tried DMT?

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 10:52 am


Podcaster Joe Rogan said that he'd like to see Ron DeSantis run for president in 2024 during a recent episode of his popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan was asked about his stance on DeSantis by podcast guest and conservative cause célèbre Gina Carano. She mentioned that pseudo-inventor Elon Musk is behind the Florida gov as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, which led Rogan to praise DeSantis' track record during the pandemic.

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president," Rogan said. "I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”

Rogan went on to add that DeSantis' hands-off approach to COVID-19 was "correct," praising his handling of a crisis that left more than 75,000 Floridians dead.

"He was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies,” Rogan said.

It's worth noting that Joe Rogan caught COVID-19 while touring in Florida. His last show before testing positive last year was in Orlando, with shows in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale before that.

Related
Following an Orlando date, Joe Rogan announced he has COVID-19.

Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19 after Orlando show


Rogan, who has been somewhat skeptical of vaccination for young, healthy people, took a whole host of drugs both approved and unapproved for the treatment of COVID-19 including monoclonal antibody treatments, the horse dewormer Ivermectin, the antibiotic Zithromax (note: COVID-19 is a virus, not a bacteria), and the anti-inflammatory drug prednisone.

"He is not perfect. He is a human being. But what he's done is stand up for freedoms," Rogan said of DeSantis, before remarking that people equate the word "freedom" with "right-wing bigotry and hate."

Rogan disingenuously called this association "strange," failing to note the connection between conservatives who wrap themselves in the flag and attacks on the rights of American citizens.

The supposedly pro-freedom DeSantis has curtailed the right to protest in Florida in multiple ways, while cracking down on what subjects can be mentioned in schools and what women can do with their own bodies.  Why wouldn't someone fall in behind a governor who wants professors to register their political beliefs with the state? Don't they love freedom?

DeSantis has not yet announced a run for president in 2024. The possibility of a run for the inexplicably popular void of charisma in Tallahassee is enough to shake up presumed frontrunner Donald Trump, however.

Related
Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election

Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election


Seeing the support of Musk, Rogan and the rest of his own rich idiot cohort swing to DeSantis has led to multiple pre-emptive attacks on the governor's electability from Trump's camp. The ex-prez is reportedly considering a campaign launch party in eyesight of the governor's mansion, as a particularly pointed message to DeSantis to stay in his lane. 

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Trending

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

By Patricia Tolley

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

Also in News

Orange County Public Schools names Dr. Maria Vazquez as new superintendent

By Maitane Orue

Dr. Maria Vazquez

Orlando area victim of R. Kelly celebrates his 30-year sentence on social media

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando area victim of R. Kelly celebrates his 30-year sentence on social media

Op-ed: An open letter to the chairwoman of the Orlando Museum of Art Board of Trustees regarding their exhibition of fake Basquiat works

By Samuel S. Flax

Orlando Museum of Art

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us