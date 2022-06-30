Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

Joe Rogan endorses Ron de Santis for President, says he’s done a great job in #Florida on #COVID the economy and protecting freedoms. Smart guy.— PrivilegedAlien (@AlienPrivileged) June 28, 2022
Podcaster Joe Rogan said that he'd like to see Ron DeSantis run for president in 2024 during a recent episode of his popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Rogan was asked about his stance on DeSantis by podcast guest and conservative cause célèbre Gina Carano. She mentioned that pseudo-inventor Elon Musk is behind the Florida gov as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, which led Rogan to praise DeSantis' track record during the pandemic.
“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president," Rogan said. "I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”
Rogan went on to add that DeSantis' hands-off approach to COVID-19 was "correct," praising his handling of a crisis that left more than 75,000 Floridians dead.
"He was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies,” Rogan said.
It's worth noting that Joe Rogan caught COVID-19 while touring in Florida. His last show before testing positive last year was in Orlando, with shows in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale before that.
Rogan, who has been somewhat skeptical of vaccination for young, healthy people, took a whole host of drugs both approved and unapproved for the treatment of COVID-19 including monoclonal antibody treatments, the horse dewormer Ivermectin, the antibiotic Zithromax (note: COVID-19 is a virus, not a bacteria), and the anti-inflammatory drug prednisone.
"He is not perfect. He is a human being. But what he's done is stand up for freedoms," Rogan said of DeSantis, before remarking that people equate the word "freedom" with "right-wing bigotry and hate."
Rogan disingenuously called this association "strange," failing to note the connection between conservatives who wrap themselves in the flag and attacks on the rights of American citizens.
The supposedly pro-freedom DeSantis has curtailed the right to protest in Florida in multiple ways, while cracking down on what subjects can be mentioned in schools and what women can do with their own bodies. Why wouldn't someone fall in behind a governor who wants professors to register their political beliefs with the state? Don't they love freedom?
DeSantis has not yet announced a run for president in 2024. The possibility of a run for the inexplicably popular void of charisma in Tallahassee is enough to shake up presumed frontrunner Donald Trump, however.
Seeing the support of Musk, Rogan and the rest of his own rich idiot cohort swing to DeSantis has led to multiple pre-emptive attacks on the governor's electability from Trump's camp. The ex-prez is reportedly considering a campaign launch party in eyesight of the governor's mansion, as a particularly pointed message to DeSantis to stay in his lane.