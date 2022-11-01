ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour with lone Florida date in Tampa

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour with lone Florida date in Tampa

Taylor Swift has quite the challenge in front of her. The pop megastar just announced her first tour in five years: a series of stadium shows called "The Eras" tour that will have to balance four new albums of material alongside expected hits.

If that's not enough, Swift will also have to meet the pent-up expectations of Swift Boat Veterans for Truth Swifties in just one show. Her only date in all of Florida will be at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Swift said on Twitter that the tour name is quite literal, calling the planned show a "journey through the musical eras of my career." Swift has passed from high-sheen pop to folksy balladeer and back to glossy pop just in the time since her last tour, to say nothing of the difference between early hits like "Tim McGraw" and current chart-toppers like "Anti-Hero."

That show comes on April 15, with support by indie-pop heavy-hitter beabadoobee and moody alt-popper Gracie Abrams. Elsewhere on the tour, Swift will play with help from girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and Paramore.


Swift's most recent release Midnights is one of the best-selling albums of the young decade. It out-performed all of her previous albums in first week sales and is the first album since Adele's 25 to break 1.5 million sales in a week. Tracks from her album currently hold the entire top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100, a first in history.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

