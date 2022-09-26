ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Beabadoobee's 'Beatopia' tour to play the Beacham in November

Orlando and beabadoobee make the perfect pair

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 10:23 am


click to enlarge Beabadoobee will play the Beacham on Nov. 3, 2022 - Erika Kamano
Erika Kamano
Beabadoobee will play the Beacham on Nov. 3, 2022

Bedroom-pop favorite beabadoobee will perform at the Beacham on Thursday, Nov. 3 as part of her upcoming Beatopia tour, which sets off on its North American leg at the end of next month.

Bea Kristi, who goes by the stage name beabadoobee, invites fans into the whimsical world of her 7-year-old mind with her latest release, Beatopia. The album effortlessly blends genre lines and portrays the heart, soul and personality behind beabadoobee's work. Since beginning her music career in 2017, beabadoobee has garnered over 10 million Spotify monthly listeners and avid fans from all corners of the globe.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m with supporting act Lowertown.

Concert-goers must be 12 years or older. Tickets range from $25-$30 and can be purchased through beabadoobee's website.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Florida Vintage Market returns to Ace Cafe this Sunday

By Gabby Macogay

Each month, Downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe hosts the Florida Vintage Market, a curated shopping experience for vintage clothing lovers

Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month

By Gabby Macogay

The six ex-wives will be gracing the Florida stage for the first time

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Also in Arts + Culture

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Orlando Shakes' production of 'Noises Off' is an expertly crafted farce

By Caroline Hull

Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki)
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us