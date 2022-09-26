Beabadoobee's 'Beatopia' tour to play the Beacham in November

click to enlarge
Erika Kamano
Beabadoobee will play the Beacham on Nov. 3, 2022
Bedroom-pop favorite beabadoobee will perform at the Beacham on Thursday, Nov. 3 as part of her upcoming Beatopia
tour, which sets off on its North American leg at the end of next month.
Bea Kristi, who goes by the stage name beabadoobee, invites fans into the whimsical world of her 7-year-old mind with her latest release, Beatopia.
The album effortlessly blends genre lines and portrays the heart, soul and personality behind beabadoobee's work. Since beginning her music career in 2017, beabadoobee has garnered over 10 million Spotify monthly listeners and avid fans from all corners of the globe.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m with supporting act Lowertown.
Concert-goers must be 12 years or older. Tickets range from $25-$30 and can be purchased through beabadoobee's website
