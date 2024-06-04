BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

UniGirl, Orlando's first onigiri shop, opens this summer inside the new Mills Market on Colonial Drive

In addition to nori-wrapped rice balls, Mills Market will see a brand refresh of Bánh Mì Boy, a Japanese whisky bar, chef incubator and retail vendors.

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Onigiri, nori-wrapped rice balls stuffed with assorted ingredients, is coming to Mills Market - photo by Jacob Portillo
photo by Jacob Portillo
Onigiri, nori-wrapped rice balls stuffed with assorted ingredients, is coming to Mills Market
While temaki bars and omakase houses continue to proliferate across the city, onigiri shops have been largely nonexistent. That is, until now.

Japan's most popular on-the-go snack will have a dedicated stall inside the reimagined Mills Market (formerly Tien Hung Market) called UniGirl and will be spearheaded by William Shen, chef-partner of Mills Market noodle joint Zaru and the creative mastermind behind Baldwin Park multicourser Sorekara.

UniGirl, in fact, is named after Shen's pet shiba inu, Uni, whom he affectionately refers to as "Uni girl." It's hard to question the eatery's name when one of the cutest dog breeds on the planet serves as its brand mascot. "It’s her world," says Shen. "We’re just living in it.”

Guests can expect made-to-order onigiri — that is, nori-wrapped rice balls formed into a triangular shape and stuffed with assorted fillings like ume shiso (pickled plum), tuna mayo and mentaiko (spicy cod roe). Shen will also fashion some original creations, like the edamame goma with shiitake mushroom and sesame, and Uni’s Unigiri, an indulgence of Hokkaido sea urchin and marinated salmon roe. Snacks and beverages, inspired by konbini  convenience stores in Japan where onigiri are a popular staple, will also be served.

click to enlarge UniGirl rendering - rendering courtesy Jacob Portillo
rendering courtesy Jacob Portillo
UniGirl rendering
In conjunction with UniGirl's opening, Bánh Mì Boy — a Tien Hung Market fixture — will be revamped to include dine-in seating, delivery options and new menu items like a "pho" French dip, Viet-Cajun oyster po'boys, Saigon beer-battered crispy fish with chili jam, and a breakfast bánh mì.

The two new concepts, as well as Zaru (which opened last September), are part of a makeover of the 10,000-square-foot food hub overseen by James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung. Phase 3 of the project will see a Japanese whisky bar occupy a space inside the market toward the end of the year, while Phase 4, slated for late 2025, will launch a chef incubation program, retail vendors and additional food vendors.

The brothers say they want to retain and preserve the charm of the original Tien Hung Market and not create another contemporary, soulless space for commerce. The design will take inspiration from the brothers' travels in Asia, specifically their discoveries of unique finds and experiences in alleyways.

"We want this to be a true market, and not a 'food hall,'" says Johnny Tung. "Mills Market is an important legacy project for me because of the [Tien Hung] market’s impact on Mills 50 these past 30 years. My wife grew up in this market, and my hope is that our kids will do the same."

Follow @UniGirlFl and @Banhmiboycafe for all the latest.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
May 29, 2024

