Two Orlando restaurants featured on Yelp's 'Top 100 Sushi Spots' in 2024

Orlando's Japanese eats have long been making waves in Florida's culinary scene, and now, two local spots are getting sushi-specific praise.
Yelp last week released its national ranking of the "Top 100 Sushi Spots" of 2024, and two Orlando restaurants made the top 25.
Located at 1809 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando's Kadence came in at No. 18. Over at 728 N. Thornton Ave., Edoboy ranked No. 21.
Kadence, an intimate, reservation-only omakase bar, is no stranger to the spotlight. The one Michelin star-rated spot was opened a decade ago by owners Mark and Jennifer Berdin (and Lordfer Lalicon, who has since moved on to open his restaurant Kaya
), and has continued to wow guests since.
Edoboy was applauded by Yelp when it ranked the eatery on its list of the "Top 100 Place to Eat
" in the nation earlier this year. Opened in 2022, Edoboy — from Sonny Nguyen of Domu and Tori Tori — is an eight-seat, standing-only sushi joint which landed a Michelin Guide listing
after only a year in business. Edoboy also won third place in Orlando Weekly
's 2023 reader poll for "Best Sushi.
"
To craft its rankings, Yelp sought out "the freshest ingredients, of course, as well as highly trained sushi chefs who know how to craft the perfect bite," the popular food review website said.
Here's the full roundup of Florida restaurants that made the cut for top sushi spots this year:
18. Kadence (Orlando)
21. Edoboy (Orlando)
35. Sushi Bichi (Miami)
36. Tokyo Ramen & Poke (Neptune Beach)
42. House of Food Porn (Miami)
48. Hana Moon Sushi (Jacksonville)
51. MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi (Fort Myers)
55. Rice & Spice (Tampa)
63. Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas (South Miami)
68. Fancy Q Sushi & Thai (Daytona Beach)
