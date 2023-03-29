Get hoppy at Sunday BUNday at Ellipsis, grab Spanish-American brunch at Egg-Celente, Gogi Hotpot comes to West Colonial

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Chayote Barrio Kitchen, the new concept from Puerto Rico-based chef Mario Pagán slated to open in Winter Park Village, will present dishes that are "an elegant and bold interpretation of Latin-forward cuisine" under a banner Pagán dubs the "Nueva Mesa Latina movement." This "New Latin Table" will celebrate the traditions and culinary journey of all Latin influences by reinventing dishes through unique ingredient combinations and novel techniques. Look for Chayote to open in July ... Pizza Bruno is coming to Maitland. The popular pizzeria's third location will move into the Maitland Social, in the space originally slotted for Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe, early next year, though owner Bruno Zacchini says there's a chance it'll open this year in time for the holidays ... Modern Siamese resto Lemongrass Thai Kitchen will soft-open March 31 at 1016 Lockwood Blvd. in Oviedo ... Nearby, Pepe's Cantina will open this April at 3100 Alafaya Trail.

High-end Mexican chain Rosa Mexicano, by chef Josefina Howard, has opened in the old Fresh Mediterranean Market space inside the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. The "stylish and sophisticated" cantina serves a "fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, culinary techniques and lively dining" ... Gogi Korean BBQ, Sushi & Hotpot has soft-opened at 7251 W. Colonial Drive ... Over in the tourist sector, Spanish/American brunch spot Egg-Celente has opened at 5931 International Drive ... Closures to announce: Graffiti Junktion in College Park has closed, and over in the Milk District, MX Taco has stuffed its last tortilla.

NEWS+EVENTS:

Ellipsis Brewing will host Sunday BUNday April 2 at their Tpc Boulevard brewery with Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions. Grab a specialty brew along with a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks on hand, and consider adopting a rescued rabbit. A percentage of proceeds from the specialty beer sales will go to support the charity ... Chef Chau Trinh is staging an "Ultimate Omakase" dinner at Sushi Pop April 8 and April 29, with two seatings at 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cost is $195 ... The Monroe in Creative Village will host a Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner April 19 from 6-9 p.m. The event will offer food and bev tastings, live music, and an opportunity to meet local farmers and brewers. Cost is $180. Visit jamesbeard.org for tickets.