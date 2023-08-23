Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park is the loveliest natural wine shop and bar owned by the loveliest oenophile, Heather Lavine. With a couple of questions, Lavine's wine wisdom steers patrons in new and appreciated directions of tasting. Bringing a pack of cards to the shop, sitting and chatting with friends over a glass of wine and a game of 31 while watching the dogs of the neighborhood, has been a favorite pastime of the last year.

1560 Lake Baldwin Lane, goldenhour.wine