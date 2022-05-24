VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando's Immersion collabs with 2-Michelin star D.C. restaurant Jont on a budget-busting, 15-course sustainability dinner

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 11:58 am

click to enlarge Chef Rikku O'Donnchu - MIKE DUNN
Mike Dunn
Chef Rikku O'Donnchu

The night before the Michelin Guide shoots its stars onto the Florida restaurants it deems worthy, Michelin star hopeful Immersion at London House will stage a collaborative dinner with two Michelin-starred Washington, D.C., restaurant Jônt on June 8.

Immersion executive ​chef Rikku Ó’Donnchü and Jônt chef-owner Ryan Ratino will present an experiential, experimental, 15-course dinner with a focus on sustainable ingredients. Only 20 seats are being made available for the ultra-exclusive meal, with each seat going for ... gulp! ... $895.

click to enlarge Chef Ryan Ratino - JÔNT D.C.
Jônt D.C.
Chef Ryan Ratino

As far as those courses are concerned, expect a medley of mind-blowing creations incorporating ingredients ranging from wild-foraged mushrooms and ethical foie gras to wild sika deer and farmed bluefin tuna from Ehime Prefecture.

"By using a mix of rare and highly sustainable ingredients, we’ve created dishes that challenge guests' perception of what food can be, all while creating delicious and artistic plates," says Ó’Donnchü in a statement.

Needless to say, beverage pairings are included.

The event will mark a homecoming of sorts for Ratino, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando and cooked at Shula's Steak House and Todd English's Bluezoo at Disney's Swan & Dolphin Resort.

So if you're craving to be a part of the Michelin hype, have some deep-seated FOMO, or just have a spare $900 kicking around, get your glutton on and make a reservation.


Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

