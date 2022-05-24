Orlando's Immersion collabs with 2-Michelin star D.C. restaurant Jont on a budget-busting, 15-course sustainability dinner

click to enlarge
Mike Dunn
Chef Rikku O'Donnchu
The night before the Michelin Guide shoots its stars onto the Florida restaurants
it deems worthy, Michelin star hopeful Immersion at London House
will stage a collaborative dinner with two Michelin-starred Washington, D.C., restaurant Jônt
on June 8.
Immersion executive chef Rikku Ó’Donnchü and Jônt chef-owner Ryan Ratino will present an experiential, experimental, 15-course dinner with a focus on sustainable ingredients. Only 20 seats are being made available for the ultra-exclusive meal, with each seat going for ... gulp! ... $895.
click to enlarge
Jônt D.C.
Chef Ryan Ratino
As far as those courses are concerned, expect a medley of mind-blowing creations incorporating ingredients ranging from wild-foraged mushrooms and ethical foie gras to wild sika deer and farmed bluefin tuna from Ehime Prefecture.
"By using a mix of rare and highly sustainable ingredients, we’ve created dishes that challenge guests' perception of what food can be, all while creating delicious and artistic plates," says Ó’Donnchü in a statement.
Needless to say, beverage pairings are included.
The event will mark a homecoming of sorts for Ratino, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando and cooked at Shula's Steak House and Todd English's Bluezoo at Disney's Swan & Dolphin Resort.
So if you're craving to be a part of the Michelin hype, have some deep-seated FOMO, or just have a spare $900 kicking around, get your glutton on and make a reservation
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.