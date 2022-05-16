Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

Now that Florida's taxpayer-funded tourism bureaus have coughed up more than $1 million to bring Michelin Guide inspectors to the Sunshine State
, we'll find out which restaurants receive stars, Bib Gourmands
and green stars Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes.
Since Michelin announced they were coming to Orlando, folks have asked me, "Do you think any Orlando restaurants will get a Michelin star?" to which my response is, "If they don't, Visit Orlando just wasted $350,000."
"We are so excited to let the world know just how special the culinary scene is in Miami, Orlando and Tampa," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. "The inspectors have found that the chefs and restaurant teams in these cities are delivering amazing meals and experiences to their patrons."
No question we have restaurants worthy of the tubby tire man's distinction. If you ask me, there will certainly be Orlando restaurants bestowed with one star as well as the Bib Gourmand, given to budget-friendly joints. Two stars? That's a bit more difficult. Three stars? Unlikely.
There are currently only 13 restaurants in the United States
that have earned the coveted three stars and only 36 with two stars
.
There are 153 one-star restaurants
, 363 that have earned Bib Gourmands
and 11 restaurants that have a green star
, awarded to restaurants committed to a more "sustainable gastronomy."
If you're unfamiliar with the Michelin Guide's rating system, here's a primer
.
Until then, let the speculation begin.
–
