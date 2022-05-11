VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Farm & Haus to open a second location in the Cafe de France space on Park Avenue in Winter Park

Wed, May 11, 2022

click to enlarge Patrick Lyne and Brittany Walsh Lyne at the Winter Park location of Farm & Haus
Patrick Lyne and Brittany Walsh Lyne at the Winter Park location of Farm & Haus

Mere days after Park Avenue mainstay Cafe de France announced its closure after 37 years in the biz, Farm & Haus, the East End Market mainstay, is poised to move in.

A second location of Patrick Lyne and Brittany Walsh Lyne's healthy comfort-food operation has been a long time coming, so when opportunity knocked, the Lynes answered.

"We've been looking for a place to execute our full vision for Farm & Haus for about two years now," says Brittany, "so we're very excited to have found this location."

The Park Avenue locale will be an all-day, modern cafe/diner concept serving an expanded menu of fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. The Lynes are big on sourcing with produce, breads and proteins from Everoak Farm, Lake Meadow Naturals, The Villages Grown, Hinckley's Fancy Meats and Olde Hearth regularly making it onto their menu.

click to enlarge FARM & HAUS VIA INSTAGRAM
Farm & Haus via Instagram

In addition, Farm & Haus Winter Park offer local coffee, fresh juice as well as a beer and natural wine program.

Park Avenue holds a special place for the husband-and-wife restaurateurs as the couple were married at Casa Feliz back in 2011. It's also where Brittany's parents first met as servers, back when Olive Garden had a location on Park Avenue.

Oh, and the Lynes are also expecting their third child.

"Patrick and I joke that each of our kids brings about big life changes for us — with Fitz it was our East End Market location, Cal brought on the pandemic, and Baby No. 3 is bringing location No. 2."

The baby is due in early June. The restaurant will be birthed in August.

Follow Farm & Haus for the latest updates.


