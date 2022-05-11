Farm & Haus to open a second location in the Cafe de France space on Park Avenue in Winter Park

click to enlarge
Patrick Lyne and Brittany Walsh Lyne at the Winter Park location of Farm & Haus
Mere days after Park Avenue mainstay Cafe de France announced its closure
after 37 years in the biz, Farm & Haus, the East End Market mainstay, is poised to move in.
A second location of Patrick Lyne and Brittany Walsh Lyne's healthy comfort-food operation
has been a long time coming, so when opportunity knocked, the Lynes answered.
"We've been looking for a place to execute our full vision for Farm & Haus for about two years now," says Brittany, "so we're very excited to have found this location."
The Park Avenue locale will be an all-day, modern cafe/diner concept serving an expanded menu of fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. The Lynes are big on sourcing with produce, breads and proteins from Everoak Farm, Lake Meadow Naturals, The Villages Grown, Hinckley's Fancy Meats and Olde Hearth regularly making it onto their menu.
click to enlarge
Farm & Haus via Instagram
In addition, Farm & Haus Winter Park offer local coffee, fresh juice as well as a beer and natural wine program.
Park Avenue holds a special place for the husband-and-wife restaurateurs as the couple were married at Casa Feliz back in 2011. It's also where Brittany's parents first met as servers, back when Olive Garden had a location on Park Avenue.
Oh, and the Lynes are also expecting their third child.
"Patrick and I joke that each of our kids brings about big life changes for us — with Fitz it was our East End Market location, Cal brought on the pandemic
, and Baby No. 3 is bringing location No. 2."
The baby is due in early June. The restaurant will be birthed in August.
Follow Farm & Haus
for the latest updates.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.