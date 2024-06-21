Chef Chris Edwards leaving 1921 Mount Dora, heading to Capa at Four Seasons Orlando

click to enlarge
Faiyaz Kara
Chef Chris Edwards
After almost four years at the helm of one of Central Florida's finest restaurants, Chris Edwards is leaving his executive chef post at 1921 Mount Dora
and headed to Capa Steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando.
Edwards replaced Josh Oakley in November of 2020 at the Lake County restaurant that's seen Camilo Velasco and Norman Van Aken also lead the kitchen. But it was during Edwards' tenure that the restaurant felt like its most fully realized iteration ["At 1921 Mount Dora, food imitates art
"].
Edwards will assume chef responsibilities at Capa following the departure of Malyna Si, who left the chichi Spanish steakhouse last month for a culinary sabbatical in Spain.
"I've had an incredible time at 1921 for the past three and a half years developing relationships within our industry and with our local farmers," says Edwards. "I'm very excited to start a new chapter in my career honing my craft and developing new techniques at Capa with [Four Seasons Resort Orlando executive chef] Fabrizio Schenardi."
The draw of Michelin may have also been a factor for Edwards' departure — this year, Capa earned and retained its one-star rating, while 1921 was spurned for being in Lake County. Seeing that the rationale of the Michelin Guide is to promote automotive tourism and steer motorists to worthy out-of-the-way
restaurants makes the snub all the more moronic
.
Edwards' first day at Capa will be July 8.
click to enlarge
courtesy photo
Chef Brenton Hillman
Meanwhile, 1921 co-owner Larry Baker has tapped Brenton Hillman to succeed Edwards. The experienced chef ran the kitchen at nearby Goblin Market Restaurant & Lounge for 21 years, but will now get an opportunity to really showcase his culinary abilities at a high-profile venue like 1921.
"My role is to foster a creative and collaborative atmosphere and help the incredibly talented team around me flex their muscle," says Hillman.
That said, Hillman knows he's got some pretty big shoes to fill, but says he's excited to collaborate with many of the amazing farms in developing a menu that's ingredient-focused and chef-driven.
"We'll focus on everything that's been a staple of 1921 since its inception," he says, "and build on the amazing legacy of food that's come out of the kitchen."
