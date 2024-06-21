BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Chef Chris Edwards leaving 1921 Mount Dora, heading to Capa at Four Seasons Orlando

Brenton Hillman, longtime chef of Goblin Market, will take over duties at the Lake County fixture

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 10:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Chris Edwards - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Chef Chris Edwards
After almost four years at the helm of one of Central Florida's finest restaurants, Chris Edwards is leaving his executive chef post at 1921 Mount Dora and headed to Capa Steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

Edwards replaced Josh Oakley in November of 2020 at the Lake County restaurant that's seen Camilo Velasco and Norman Van Aken also lead the kitchen. But it was during Edwards' tenure that the restaurant felt like its most fully realized iteration ["At 1921 Mount Dora, food imitates art"].

Edwards will assume chef responsibilities at Capa following the departure of Malyna Si, who left the chichi Spanish steakhouse last month for a culinary sabbatical in Spain.

"I've had an incredible time at 1921 for the past three and a half years developing relationships within our industry and with our local farmers," says Edwards. "I'm very excited to start a new chapter in my career honing my craft and developing new techniques at Capa with [Four Seasons Resort Orlando executive chef] Fabrizio Schenardi."

The draw of Michelin may have also been a factor for Edwards' departure — this year, Capa earned and retained its one-star rating, while 1921 was spurned for being in Lake County. Seeing that the rationale of the Michelin Guide is to promote automotive tourism and steer motorists to worthy out-of-the-way restaurants makes the snub all the more moronic.

Edwards' first day at Capa will be July 8.

click to enlarge Chef Brenton Hillman - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Chef Brenton Hillman
Meanwhile, 1921 co-owner Larry Baker has tapped Brenton Hillman to succeed Edwards. The experienced chef ran the kitchen at nearby Goblin Market Restaurant & Lounge for 21 years, but will now get an opportunity to really showcase his culinary abilities at a high-profile venue like 1921.

"My role is to foster a creative and collaborative atmosphere and help the incredibly talented team around me flex their muscle," says Hillman.

That said, Hillman knows he's got some pretty big shoes to fill, but says he's excited to  collaborate with many of the amazing farms in developing a menu that's ingredient-focused and chef-driven.

"We'll focus on everything that's been a staple of 1921 since its inception," he says, "and build on the amazing legacy of food that's come out of the kitchen."

Follow @1921mountdora and @fsorlando for all the latest.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Summer Sipping to Save Nora’s raises funds for the Virginia Drive bar this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Nora's Sugar throws a fundraiser this weekend

Jeff’s Bagel Run opens new hole-y land in Winter Park

By Houda Eletr

Jeff’s Bagel Run opens new hole-y land in Winter Park

Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

By Houda Eletr

Two Orlando restaurants named 'most legendary' by Southern Living

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

Summer Sipping to Save Nora’s raises funds for the Virginia Drive bar this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Nora's Sugar throws a fundraiser this weekend

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

Mid Drive Dive embraces College Park's past with its mid-century aesthetics and menu

By Faiyaz Kara

Mid Drive Dive embraces College Park's past with its mid-century aesthetics and menu

West Orlando's Pho Ga Hien Vuong specializes in superlative slurps

By Faiyaz Kara

West Orlando's Pho Ga Hien Vuong specializes in superlative slurps
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us