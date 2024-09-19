California fast-food chain Jack in the Box to open outpost in Lake Nona

24-hour party people

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 5:09 pm

click to enlarge Jack in the Box is coming to Lake Nona - Photo via Jack in the Box/Facebook
Photo via Jack in the Box/Facebook
Jack in the Box is coming to Lake Nona
Californian fast-food chain Jack in the Box is coming to the Lake Nona area.

As reported by the Orlando Business Journal, the West Coast burger joint plans to open an outpost at 10105 William Carey Drive in Lake Nona.

Earlier this year, we reported that Jack in the Box unveiled plans for a whopping 10 Orlando locations (and apparently that estimate has grown quite a bit since then), so presumably there will be many more of these announcements to come.

Jack in the Box is known for its tacos, milkshakes, curly fries and 24-hour dining. The Orlando location will offer all of those attractions. An opening date has not been set just yet.

This will be the company's first time opening Florida restaurants in more than 30 years.

Matthew Moyer

September 18, 2024

