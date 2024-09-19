California fast-food chain Jack in the Box to open outpost in Lake Nona

As reported by the Orlando Business Journal, the West Coast burger joint plans to open an outpost at 10105 William Carey Drive in Lake Nona.
Earlier this year, we reported that Jack in the Box unveiled plans for a whopping 10 Orlando locations (and apparently that estimate has grown quite a bit since then), so presumably there will be many more of these announcements to come.
Jack in the Box is known for its tacos, milkshakes, curly fries and 24-hour dining. The Orlando location will offer all of those attractions. An opening date has not been set just yet.
This will be the company's first time opening Florida restaurants in more than 30 years.
