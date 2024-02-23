Your Orlando weekend agenda: Arden Jones, Longwood Pirate Days, Hanson, Celebrate Lunar, Joshua Redman

Central Florida concerts and events Feb. 23-25

By and on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 2:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Arden Jones plays The Social Saturday night - image via Ticketmaster
image via Ticketmaster
Arden Jones plays The Social Saturday night

Friday, Feb. 23:

The Big Bounce America Includes eight massive inflatable attractions: the newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; 900-foot-long obstacle course The Giant; customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique three-piece space-themed wonderland airSPACE. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $22-$45; 321-697-3333; thebigbounceamerica.com.

Colors Worldwide: R&B only Live 8:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; 407-934-2583.

Daddy's Beemer, Homemade Haircuts, Better Than This 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Gilt, Blind Tiger, Thrull, Spirit Leaves, Shock and Awe 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Hannah Stokes: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Hoster, Olive Green, Chris and the Chemtrails, Roger's Only Son 7:30 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; 407-623-3393.

Joshua Redman 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $75.

Kevin Harris' Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $45; 407-595-2713.

LANY 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55-$75; 407-351-5483.

Related
Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando

Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando: Blurred out

Lettuce, Cimafunk 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $37-$50; 407-228-1220.

We Out Here War on Women, Tiger 54, Pohgoh, Summer Hoop, Scissorblade, Ill Star, Earthgirl, Antaganizör, Doll Parts, Star of Kohrala, Nomore, Kick Veronica, Naw, Piss Test, TV Breakup Scene, Dagger, more. 4:30 pm; Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg; $40-$45.

Saturday, Feb. 24:

The 5th Annual Longwood Pirate Days Pirates, vendors, a pirate village with ship for kids to climb, a special bounce crazy kid zone, music and fabulous entertainment. 10 am Saturday and Sunday; Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; longwoodfestival.com.

The 7th Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival 11 am; Centennial Park, Park Avenue and Fourth Street, Sanford; 407-330-5607.

Related
BlueMoon are one of many bands rockin' the Porch in Sanford this weekend

Fan-favorite Sanford Porchfest brings armies of local musicians to rock out on 18 porches: House(s) show this weekend in Sanford!

An Evening With Fabulous Friends Provides the opportunity for individuals, foundations, and corporations to introduce new friends to the remarkable Mennello Museum of American Art. 5:30 pm Saturday; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; $250; 407-246-4278; mennellomuseum.org.

Arden Jones 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16; 407-246-1419.

The Big Bounce America Includes eight massive inflatable attractions: the newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; 900-foot-long obstacle course The Giant; customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique three-piece space-themed wonderland airSPACE. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $22-$45; 321-697-3333; thebigbounceamerica.com.

Brahms Third Symphony 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Celebrate Lunar 2024 A vibrant blend of diverse Asian cultures, each bringing their unique traditions, and delectable cuisine from Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese, and more. Local Asian culinary and artistic talents, offering a medley of enchanting performances. Noon Saturday; Luminary Green Park, 437 N. Terry Ave.; $10-$150; 407-476-3535; celebratelunar.com.

Collective Corner Local Pop-Up Over 70 vendors & plenty of food. Saturday 11 am; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; 407-678-0943; facebook.com/collectivecornerfl.

Concertos by Candlelight 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-646-2182.

Drew Yardis: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Emerson, Lake and Palmer 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49-$153; 407-228-1220.

Erode, Xcelerate, Suntouch House, Overheat, Weak 7 pm; The S.P.O.T, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $15.

Joshua Redman 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $75.

Minor Influence, Onda Nova, Kill Tactik, Wondermare 7 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-237-9180.

LANY 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55-$75; 407-351-5483.

Nesto's Jazz Plays Mingus 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Orlando MiniFest 5:45 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $23.99; 321-316-4400.

Event Details
Orlando miniFEST

Orlando miniFEST

Sat., Feb. 24, 5:45 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$23.99

Out of the Darkness Community Walk A journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. 1 pm Saturday; Baldwin Park, 2420 Lakemont Ave; 407-701-2422.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Hanson 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Soulpax, Mirror Parts, Meadow Desperado 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $12-$15; 407-623-3393.

This Is Hasselberry 2: Feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear the Light, KS23 6 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10.

Related
This Is Hasselberry shows off new, loud Orlando sounds

This Is Hasselberry underground music fest returns with a stacked lineup of new Central Florida heaviness: Keep your eye on Casselberry's Castle Smoke as an incubator of young talent

Tierney Tough, Sticky Steve, Winded, Mister Goblin, Hellcat Tendencies, Joycult 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Trachtenfest Celebrate German culture, traditions, cuisine and dress, with featured dance performances and live music. 5:30 pm Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; free-$30; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Winter Garden Music Festival Violectric, Johnny Wild and the Delights, Gilly and the Girl, Crenshaw, Flight Scene, Harber Wynn, Southern Express Bluegrass, Hayfire, L & G Live, The Rumba Brothers Duo, The Dominic Trio, Diamond Dixie, Kat Riggins, Brown Bag Brass Band, Brian + Hannah, and more. 11 am; Downtown Winter Garden, West Plant Street and South Park Avenue, Winter Garden; free.

Sunday, Feb. 25:

The 5th Annual Longwood Pirate Days Pirates, vendors, a pirate village with ship for kids to climb, a special bounce crazy kid zone, music and fabulous entertainment. 10 am Saturday and Sunday; Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; longwoodfestival.com.

Baystreet, Pangolin, Backstep, Bozo 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-673-2712.

Belles and Chimes: Ladies of the Lounge Ladies League 11 am Sunday; The Pinball Lounge, 376 E. Broadway St., Oviedo; 407-495-2875; facebook.com/thepinballlounge.

The Big Bounce America Includes eight massive inflatable attractions: the newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; 900-foot-long obstacle course The Giant; customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique three-piece space-themed wonderland airSPACE. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $22-$45; 321-697-3333; thebigbounceamerica.com.

Black History Month Teach In Learn about hidden Black history and how to fight back against attacks on teaching it. 1:30 pm Sunday; Denton Johnson Community Center, 400 Ruffel St., Eatonville; free; act.pfaw.org.

Brahms Third Symphony 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Eduxr, Lil Faint, Nate Sanway, Tahmeed, Vulquann, Jxdeennnn 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15; 407-270-9104.

Joshua Redman 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $75.

Related
Wynton Marsalis' Dizzy's Club in New York City was a major inspiration for Judson's Live

New Orlando venue Judson's Live is the last piece of the Dr. Phillips Center's puzzle — and perhaps the best: It's the first space at the Dr. Phil I feel fully at home

JP Saxe, Nicole Zignago 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$117.50; 407-246-1419.

J.S. Bach Magnificat in D Major, G.F. Handel: Select Arias for Countertenor 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Midnight Marauders Story Hour Live recording of featured guest writers José Iriarte, Juaguina She and Raymond Jimenez, plus a bookstore pop-up featuring Kizzy's Books & More. 7 pm Sunday; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; 407-623-3393; instagram.com/thevulgargeniuses.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Newsboys 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Thelma and the Sleaze, Sistamatic, Hijas De La Muerte 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Tinnitus Rex 4 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; 407-930-8993.

Related
Tinnitus Rex put on high tea at Ten10 with added feedback

Have tea with Orlando noise-rock band Tinnitus Rex this weekend: Pinkies up, freaks

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Spring Guide 2024: Festivals, fairs, markets, concerts and more throughout Central Florida

By Jessica Bryce Young, Kristin Howard and Matthew Moyer

The Central Florida Fair runs Thursday, Feb. 29, through March 10

The Dragon Parade returns to Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood this weekend

By Sarah Harwell

The Dragon Parade returns to Mills 50

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck rolls into Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck

Ride rumors, construction updates and everything else to know about Universal’s Epic Universe theme park

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Epic Universe: How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk portal

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace

Orlando theater review: Theater West End's revival of emotional roller coaster 'Steel Magnolias' runs through March 3

By Seth Kubersky

The cast of "Steel Magnolias"

Orlando theater review: 'She Kills Monsters' scores a critical hit at Valencia

By Seth Kubersky

Cast of 'She Kills Monsters' at Valencia East

When Zeitgeist has thoughts about the future of Orlando’s biggest economic engine, we listen

By Seth Kubersky

Epic Universe Celestial Park Blue Dragon Restaurant
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us