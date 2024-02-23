Your Orlando weekend agenda: Arden Jones, Longwood Pirate Days, Hanson, Celebrate Lunar, Joshua Redman

click to enlarge image via Ticketmaster Arden Jones plays The Social Saturday night

Friday, Feb. 23 :

The Big Bounce America Includes eight massive inflatable attractions: the newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; 900-foot-long obstacle course The Giant; customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique three-piece space-themed wonderland airSPACE. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $22-$45; 321-697-3333; thebigbounceamerica.com.

Colors Worldwide: R&B only Live 8:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; 407-934-2583.

Daddy's Beemer, Homemade Haircuts, Better Than This 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Gilt, Blind Tiger, Thrull, Spirit Leaves, Shock and Awe 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Hannah Stokes: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Hoster, Olive Green, Chris and the Chemtrails, Roger's Only Son 7:30 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; 407-623-3393.

Joshua Redman 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $75.

Kevin Harris' Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $45; 407-595-2713.

LANY 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55-$75; 407-351-5483.

Lettuce, Cimafunk 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $37-$50; 407-228-1220.

We Out Here War on Women, Tiger 54, Pohgoh, Summer Hoop, Scissorblade, Ill Star, Earthgirl, Antaganizör, Doll Parts, Star of Kohrala, Nomore, Kick Veronica, Naw, Piss Test, TV Breakup Scene, Dagger, more. 4:30 pm; Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg; $40-$45.

Saturday, Feb. 24 :

The 5th Annual Longwood Pirate Days Pirates, vendors, a pirate village with ship for kids to climb, a special bounce crazy kid zone, music and fabulous entertainment. 10 am Saturday and Sunday; Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; longwoodfestival.com.

The 7th Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival 11 am; Centennial Park, Park Avenue and Fourth Street, Sanford; 407-330-5607.

An Evening With Fabulous Friends Provides the opportunity for individuals, foundations, and corporations to introduce new friends to the remarkable Mennello Museum of American Art. 5:30 pm Saturday; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; $250; 407-246-4278; mennellomuseum.org.

Arden Jones 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16; 407-246-1419.

Brahms Third Symphony 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Celebrate Lunar 2024 A vibrant blend of diverse Asian cultures, each bringing their unique traditions, and delectable cuisine from Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese, and more. Local Asian culinary and artistic talents, offering a medley of enchanting performances. Noon Saturday; Luminary Green Park, 437 N. Terry Ave.; $10-$150; 407-476-3535; celebratelunar.com.

Collective Corner Local Pop-Up Over 70 vendors & plenty of food. Saturday 11 am; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; 407-678-0943; facebook.com/collectivecornerfl.

Concertos by Candlelight 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-646-2182.

Drew Yardis: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Emerson, Lake and Palmer 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49-$153; 407-228-1220.

Erode, Xcelerate, Suntouch House, Overheat, Weak 7 pm; The S.P.O.T, 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $15.

Joshua Redman 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $75.

Minor Influence, Onda Nova, Kill Tactik, Wondermare 7 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-237-9180.

Nesto's Jazz Plays Mingus 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Orlando MiniFest 5:45 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $23.99; 321-316-4400.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk A journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. 1 pm Saturday; Baldwin Park, 2420 Lakemont Ave; 407-701-2422.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Hanson 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Soulpax, Mirror Parts, Meadow Desperado 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $12-$15; 407-623-3393.

This Is Hasselberry 2: Feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear the Light, KS23 6 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10.

Tierney Tough, Sticky Steve, Winded, Mister Goblin, Hellcat Tendencies, Joycult 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Trachtenfest Celebrate German culture, traditions, cuisine and dress, with featured dance performances and live music. 5:30 pm Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; free-$30; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Winter Garden Music Festival Violectric, Johnny Wild and the Delights, Gilly and the Girl, Crenshaw, Flight Scene, Harber Wynn, Southern Express Bluegrass, Hayfire, L & G Live, The Rumba Brothers Duo, The Dominic Trio, Diamond Dixie, Kat Riggins, Brown Bag Brass Band, Brian + Hannah, and more. 11 am; Downtown Winter Garden, West Plant Street and South Park Avenue, Winter Garden; free.

Sunday, Feb. 25 :

Baystreet, Pangolin, Backstep, Bozo 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-673-2712.

Belles and Chimes: Ladies of the Lounge Ladies League 11 am Sunday; The Pinball Lounge, 376 E. Broadway St., Oviedo; 407-495-2875; facebook.com/thepinballlounge.

Black History Month Teach In Learn about hidden Black history and how to fight back against attacks on teaching it. 1:30 pm Sunday; Denton Johnson Community Center, 400 Ruffel St., Eatonville; free; act.pfaw.org.

Eduxr, Lil Faint, Nate Sanway, Tahmeed, Vulquann, Jxdeennnn 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15; 407-270-9104.

JP Saxe, Nicole Zignago 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$117.50; 407-246-1419.

J.S. Bach Magnificat in D Major, G.F. Handel: Select Arias for Countertenor 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Midnight Marauders Story Hour Live recording of featured guest writers José Iriarte, Juaguina She and Raymond Jimenez, plus a bookstore pop-up featuring Kizzy's Books & More. 7 pm Sunday; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; 407-623-3393; instagram.com/thevulgargeniuses.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Newsboys 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Thelma and the Sleaze, Sistamatic, Hijas De La Muerte 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Tinnitus Rex 4 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; 407-930-8993.