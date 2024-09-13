Universal Orlando will expand CityWalk store to include Butterbeer counter, Super Nintendo World merch

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World expansions will open in the Universal Studios Store in 2025

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 3:39 pm

Image via Universal Orlando
Just in time to open a brand new theme park, Universal Orlando will expand its flagship store in CityWalk to include two areas dedicated to lands in Epic Universe.

The new Wizarding World area will have theming and merchandise from all three park lands — Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and the new Ministry of Magic. For the first time, guests can grab cold, frozen, hot and vegan Butterbeer treats outside the parks. The new counter will also have other specialty items from the Wizarding World — likely packaged candy and bottled drinks from Honeydukes.

Then, more Mushroom Kingdom merchandise will finally arrive at Universal Orlando with the Super Nintendo World section of the Studios Store. The area will have a dedicated entrance themed after the video games’ colorful world and characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong and more.

Souvenir shops at Hollywood’s and Japan’s Super Nintendo World feature giant warp pipes and bright and bold colors. Inside are more pipes, gears and more game elements brought to life. For Orlando’s store, there will likely be similar merchandise like character-themed clothing and accessories. Depending on when the expansion opens, the Studios Store may also sell the Power Up bands to use inside Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe.

More details about the store expansion are coming soon, Universal said. We’d love to see more dedicated areas themed after Epic Universe’s How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe lands, too.

Epic Universe opens sometime next year just south of the main Universal Orlando campus off Interstate 4. Besides a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World, the theme park will have The Isle of Berk: How to Train Your Dragon, Dark Universe featuring Universal Monsters and Celestial Park.
Image via Universal Orlando
September 11, 2024

