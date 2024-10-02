Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches

Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium have been selected to host part of the competition, as the 32-team tournament tours the U.S. next summer at 12 venues across 11 different cities in the nation.
Orlando will be the only city to host tournament matches in multiple venues. The city was named the nation's No. 1 city for sports events by Sports Business Journal earlier this year and continues to be a hub for premier sports competitions.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to social media platform X to share the city's excitement.
"We’re looking forward to hosting some of the world’s best clubs and their supporters in both of our downtown stadiums next summer," Dyer wrote. "Events like the FIFA Club World Cup solidify our city's reputation as the top sports event destination in the nation."
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be the largest stand-alone global football event ever to occur both in the U.S. and globally, with the world's best 32 teams set to participate. The match schedule will be shared after the draw in December. The FIFA World Cup will kick off June 15, 2025.
For more information or to register for tickets, visit the FIFA Club World Cup website.
