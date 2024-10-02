Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches

Orlando will be the only city to host tournament matches in multiple venues

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 5:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches
Photo via Inter&Co Stadium/Facebook
Orlando is set to host matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at two popular city venues.

Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium have been selected to host part of the competition, as the 32-team tournament tours the U.S. next summer at 12 venues across 11 different cities in the nation.

Orlando will be the only city to host tournament matches in multiple venues. The city was named the nation's No. 1 city for sports events by Sports Business Journal earlier this year and continues to be a hub for premier sports competitions.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to social media platform X to share the city's excitement.

"We’re looking forward to hosting some of the world’s best clubs and their supporters in both of our downtown stadiums next summer," Dyer wrote. "Events like the FIFA Club World Cup solidify our city's reputation as the top sports event destination in the nation."

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be the largest stand-alone global football event ever to occur both in the U.S. and globally, with the world's best 32 teams set to participate. The match schedule will be shared after the draw in December. The FIFA World Cup will kick off June 15, 2025.

For more information or to register for tickets, visit the FIFA Club World Cup website.
 Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now that October is here, we're finally catching up on Orlando's spooky season traditions

By Seth Kubersky

Peter Vargas in 'Nosferatu' at the Ren

Halloween haunts, parties and shows all around Orlando

By Lucy Dillon, Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens

Spend your lunch hour delving into Central Florida's spooky attractions at the Orange County History Center

By Matthew Moyer

Spend your lunchtime delving into Central Florida's spooky attfactions

Mark 49 years of Rocky Horror at Steinmetz Hall with Barry Bostwick

By Kendal Asbury

Celebrate 49 years of Rocky Horror at the Dr. Phil

Now that October is here, we're finally catching up on Orlando's spooky season traditions

By Seth Kubersky

Peter Vargas in 'Nosferatu' at the Ren

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Girl From the North Country' is uneven but deeply affecting in unanticipated ways

By Seth Kubersky

The cast of the 'Girl From the North Country' North American tour

Orlando gets a new way to travel: MindTravel comes to Lake Eola Wednesday

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando gets a new way to travel: MindTravel comes to Lake Eola Wednesday

October 2, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us