Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

The NFL Pro Bowl Games, a multi-day event featuring the nation’s best professional football players, will take place in Orlando in February 2025.Orlando hosted NFL Pro Bowls at Camping World Stadium from 2017 to 2020 and again in 2024. The event drew over 55,000 fans to Orlando last year, according to the NFL.Mayor Buddy Dyer blasted the news on X, saying his city was “thrilled” to host once again.“As the nation’s top sports destination, our city is looking forward to again welcoming the NFL’s best players, their families and football fans from around the nation,” he wrote.The Pro Bowl Game features the NFL’s biggest stars as voted on by coaches, players and fans. It’s been held annually since 1951, but its format got a revamp in 2023 to feature a mixture of live and taped skills and a flag football game.Fans can now look forward to a mix of skills competitions, which last year included precision passing, tug-of-war, a dodgeball tournament and a relay race. The entire event is a competition between teams from the AFC and NFC leagues. It concludes with flag football.“The players helped create this new format two years ago, and each year we add new elements and surprises,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, in a release. “Orlando has a history of hosting many successful Pro Bowls, and we look forward to partnering with the city.”This year, the bowl will feature events across Central Florida, including fan experiences, the release said. The NFL will provide the schedule and details further into the season.