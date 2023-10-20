Shake it off at the Taylor Swift '1989' album release party at Conduit

The pop star is almost out of the woods in her battle to regain the rights to her music – let's celebrate

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 2:50 pm

click to enlarge Shake it off at the Taylor Swift '1989' album release party at Conduit
Taylor Swift is almost out of the woods in her battle to regain the rights to her own music — and one dance party is going to make sure Orlando celebrates in style.

Later this month, Swift is set to release the re-recording of her beloved pop album 1989, and to mark the occasion, the Conduit will hold a midnight release dance party. 

The 1989 Album Re-Release Dance Party happens Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Conduit in Winter Park.

Swifties in attendance can duel it out in a lip-sync battle and Taylor Swift-inspired costume contest, while enjoying specialty decorations and themed photo booths.

Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Friday, Oct. 27, bringing her only two albums away from owning the royalties to her entire songbook. 

The dance party is hosted by Le Petite Fete, known for throwing similar Taylor-themed parties like their Red Re-Release Dance Party and Long Live: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party.

Le Petite Fete also hosts affairs tailored to other pop culture icons including Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles and more.

Tickets to experience your wildest dreams at the 1989 Album Re-Release Dance Party are available at lepetitefete.com.

