Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola this weekend

Enjoy two days of artists, crafters and sponsored booths, various food vendors and drinks in the beer garden, all at Lake Eola Park. From the Girl Scouts Citrus Singers to LD Legendary, you can also expect a diverse range of performances throughout the weekend.
This event is fun for the whole family with a kids zone hosted by sponsor AdventHealth for Children. Make sure to check out the Fiesta’s website for parking info before heading over and joining in the festivities. (Patience is a virtue.)
10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7, Lake Eola Park.
