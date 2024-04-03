BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola this weekend

Back for a 35th year

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Spring Fiesta in the Park is upon us - Photo courtesy Fiesta in the Park/Facebook
Photo courtesy Fiesta in the Park/Facebook
Spring Fiesta in the Park is upon us
Spring is in full swing and it’s time to get outside and party these longer days away at the annual Fiesta in the Park.

Enjoy two days of artists, crafters and sponsored booths, various food vendors and drinks in the beer garden, all at Lake Eola Park. From the Girl Scouts Citrus Singers to LD Legendary, you can also expect a diverse range of performances throughout the weekend.

This event is fun for the whole family with a kids zone hosted by sponsor AdventHealth for Children. Make sure to check out the Fiesta’s website for parking info before heading over and joining in the festivities. (Patience is a virtue.)

10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7, Lake Eola Park.

Event Details
35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park

35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park

Sat., April 6 and Sun., April 7

Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Lake Eola Park

North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Brews Around the Zoo beer tasting event brings ale kinds of fun to Central Florida Zoo

By Sarah Harwell

Brews Around the Zoo beer tasting event brings ale kinds of fun to Central Florida Zoo

Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

By Chloe Greenberg

Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

Brunch in the Park brings bites, brews and bloody marys to Lake Eola Park this month

By Chloe Greenberg

Brunch in the Park brings bites, brews and bloody marys to Lake Eola Park this month

Orlando, what are you doing for April Fools' Day?

By Orlando Weekly Stacker and Andrea Vale

Illustration of woman smiling and man with paper ‘April fool’ pinned to the back of his jacket

Orlando, what are you doing for April Fools' Day?

By Orlando Weekly Stacker and Andrea Vale

Illustration of woman smiling and man with paper ‘April fool’ pinned to the back of his jacket

SeaWorld celebrates its 60th birthday with a pair of revamps: a gentle remake of Tassie’s twin water slides, and a total makeover with new Penguin Trek

By Seth Kubersky

Part of Penguin Trek, SeaWorld Orlando's upcoming indoor-outdoor roller coaster

Theater review: 'Jagged Little Pill' flips the playbook on jukebox musicals with a strong book and expressive choreography

By Seth Kubersky

Cast of the North American touring production of "Jagged Little Pill"

Orlando tattoo artist and improv comedian Chris Trovador premieres 'Ink Addicted'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando tattoo artist and improv comedian Chris Trovador premieres 'Ink Addicted'
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us