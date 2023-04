SeaWorld and Busch Gardens running a Florida resident ticket deal for a very limited time

click to enlarge Photo by Seth Kubersky Florida residents can ride SeaWorld's Ice Breaker at a bargain price

Florida residents are getting a big discount on tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or their waterparks in a discounted bundle running through April 16 .For $99.99, Florida residents can buy a two-park, two-day ticket package good for admission to, variably, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park.Purchasers must redeem discounted tickets by May 26 — which leaves plenty of time to check out the Seven Seas Food Festival concerts at SeaWorld.For more information on this deal, head over to SeaWorld's website