SeaWorld and Busch Gardens running a Florida resident ticket deal for a very limited time

Florida residents can ride SeaWorld's Ice Breaker at a bargain price
Florida residents are getting a big discount on tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or their waterparks in a discounted bundle running through April 16 .
For $99.99, Florida residents can buy a two-park, two-day ticket package good for admission to, variably, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park.
Purchasers must redeem discounted tickets by May 26 — which leaves plenty of time to check out the Seven Seas Food Festival concerts
at SeaWorld.
For more information on this deal, head over to SeaWorld's website
.
