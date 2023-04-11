SeaWorld and Busch Gardens running a Florida resident ticket deal for a very limited time

Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Two parks, two days, a hundred bucks.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 12:17 am

click to enlarge Florida residents can ride SeaWorld's Ice Breaker at a bargain price - Photo by Seth Kubersky
Photo by Seth Kubersky
Florida residents can ride SeaWorld's Ice Breaker at a bargain price

Florida residents are getting a big discount on tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or their waterparks in a discounted bundle running through April 16 .

For $99.99, Florida residents can buy a two-park, two-day ticket package good for admission to, variably, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park.

Purchasers must redeem discounted tickets by May 26 — which leaves plenty of time to check out the Seven Seas Food Festival concerts at SeaWorld.

For more information on this deal, head over to SeaWorld's website.

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
