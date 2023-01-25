SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 11:38 am

En Vogue play SeaWorld next week - Photo courtesy En Vogue/Facebook
Photo courtesy En Vogue/Facebook
En Vogue play SeaWorld next week

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners.

The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced.

Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks:

Saturday, Feb. 4:
En Vogue

Sunday, Feb. 5:
REO Speedwagon

Saturday, Feb. 11:
The Commodores

Saturday, Feb. 18:
Collective Soul

Sunday, Feb. 19:
Jerry Rivera

Saturday, Feb. 25:
Don McLean

Sunday, Feb. 26:
Ludacris

Saturday, March 4:
Joey Fatone & Friends

Sunday, March 26:
Eli Young Band

Admission to the Seven Seas Food Festival is free with park admission to SeaWorld. However, there is reserved seating and upgraded seating available for a price. The festival runs through May 7.


