SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

Photo courtesy En Vogue/Facebook En Vogue play SeaWorld next week

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners.The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced.Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks:En VogueREO SpeedwagonThe CommodoresCollective SoulJerry RiveraDon McLeanLudacrisJoey Fatone & FriendsEli Young BandAdmission to the Seven Seas Food Festival is free with park admission to SeaWorld. However, there is reserved seating and upgraded seating available for a price. The festival runs through May 7.