SeaWorld Orlando announces even more headliners lined up for concerts at Seven Seas Food Festivals

Photo courtesy Sean Kingston/Facebook Sean Kingston has been added to the llive-music ineup of SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Fest

SeaWorld Orlando announced a net-full of new performers for their Seven Seas Food Festival on Wednesday, handily filling in spots in March and extending the gigs through April.The Seven Seas Food Fest, already underway, offers theme park attendees tastes from around the world, a pop-up Mardi Gras celebration and a robust lineup of live music with performers present from the 1970s up to the present day.Joining already-announced performers like En Vogue, Ludacris and Don McLean are Sean Kingston, Tenille Townes, the Commodores and 12 more.The full roster of new March and April performers is:Tenille TownesLuke Bryan and Zac Brown Band TributesSean KingstonStyx and Boston TributesHansonCory AshburyTribute to AC/DC, Def Leppard and QueenChris LaneThe Marshall Tucker BandTito NievesKameron MarloweThe CommodoresAdmission to the Seven Seas Food Festival is free with park admission to SeaWorld. However, there is reserved seating and upgraded seating available for a price. The festival runs through May 7, with concerts starting generally at 7 p.m.