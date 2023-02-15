SeaWorld Orlando announces even more headliners lined up for concerts at Seven Seas Food Festivals

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 3:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Sean Kingston has been added to the llive-music ineup of SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Fest - Photo courtesy Sean Kingston/Facebook
Photo courtesy Sean Kingston/Facebook
Sean Kingston has been added to the llive-music ineup of SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Fest

SeaWorld Orlando announced a net-full of new performers for their Seven Seas  Food Festival on Wednesday, handily filling in spots in March and extending the gigs through April.

Related
Shrimp ceviche at Universal

A deep dive into the three theme-park food festivals currently competing for your dining dollars: When fantasyland is fumbling toward fascism, you might as well have a full stomach


The Seven Seas Food Fest, already underway, offers theme park attendees tastes from around the world, a pop-up Mardi Gras celebration and a robust lineup of live music with performers present from the 1970s up to the present day.

Joining already-announced performers like En Vogue, Ludacris and Don McLean are Sean Kingston, Tenille Townes, the Commodores and 12 more.

The full roster of new March and April performers is:

March 5:
Tenille Townes

March 11:
Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band Tributes

March 12:
Sean Kingston

March 18:
Styx and Boston Tributes

March 19:
Hanson

April 8:
Cory Ashbury

April 9:
Tribute to AC/DC, Def Leppard and Queen

April 15:
Chris Lane

April 16:
The Marshall Tucker Band

April 22:
Tito Nieves

April 23:
Kameron Marlowe

April 29:
The Commodores

Admission to the Seven Seas Food Festival is free with park admission to SeaWorld. However, there is reserved seating and upgraded seating available for a price. The festival runs through May 7, with concerts starting generally at 7 p.m.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando country rockers Prison Wine are nearly ready to release their long-awaited debut record

By Bao Le-Huu

Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album

Rise Against headline HeartSupport, an Orlando music fest with a cause

By Ida V. Eskamani

Rise Against play the HeartSupport Fest on Sunday

John Mellencamp performs two-night residency at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

John Mellencamp holds down an Orlando performing residency this weekend

Country legend Emmylou Harris to play The Villages (no foolin') this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

Emmylou Harris is coming to the Villages. For real

Also in Music

Rise Against headline HeartSupport, an Orlando music fest with a cause

By Ida V. Eskamani

Rise Against play the HeartSupport Fest on Sunday

Orlando country rockers Prison Wine are nearly ready to release their long-awaited debut record

By Bao Le-Huu

Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album

DeLand rapper Goldenboy Countup to drop new mixtape ‘Love Golden 2’ on Valentine’s Day

By Sarah Kinbar

Goldenboy Countup releases new mixtape 'Love Golden 2' on Valentine's Day

Rapper Snotnoze Saleem is an urgent new voice in Orlando music — listen up

By Matthew Moyer

Snotnoze Saleem is a unique new voice in Orlando hip-hop
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us