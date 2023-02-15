SeaWorld Orlando announces even more headliners lined up for concerts at Seven Seas Food Festivals

SeaWorld Orlando announced a net-full of new performers for their Seven Seas Food Festival on Wednesday, handily filling in spots in March and extending the gigs through April.
The Seven Seas Food Fest, already underway, offers theme park attendees tastes from around the world, a pop-up Mardi Gras celebration and a robust lineup of live music with performers present from the 1970s up to the present day.
Joining already-announced performers like En Vogue, Ludacris and Don McLean are Sean Kingston, Tenille Townes, the Commodores and 12 more.
The full roster of new March and April performers is:
March 5:
Tenille Townes
March 11:
Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band Tributes
March 12:
Sean Kingston
March 18:
Styx and Boston Tributes
March 19:
Hanson
April 8:
Cory Ashbury
April 9:
Tribute to AC/DC, Def Leppard and Queen
April 15:
Chris Lane
April 16:
The Marshall Tucker Band
April 22:
Tito Nieves
April 23:
Kameron Marlowe
April 29:
The Commodores
Admission to the Seven Seas Food Festival is free with park admission to SeaWorld. However, there is reserved seating and upgraded seating available for a price. The festival runs through May 7, with concerts starting generally at 7 p.m.
