Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' to return for a fourth spooky season

Renaissance Theatre Co. will open its warehouse to vampire lovers starting in September

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Immersive 'Nosferatu' is back for a fourth year - Photo by by Ashleigh Ann Gardner and Andrew Tolbert
Photo by by Ashleigh Ann Gardner and Andrew Tolbert
Immersive 'Nosferatu' is back for a fourth year
The Renaissance Theatre Co.'s immersive production Nosferatu will return, “re-vamped,” for a fourth year starting September.

The “immersive vampire experience” will kick off Friday, Sept. 13. It features 25 live performers stationed throughout the nonprofit theater company’s warehouse building, who will emerge from their “secret corners” to scare and entertain Orlando vampire lovers.

“It’s like going out to a vampire nightclub,” said Donald Rupe, the Ren's artistic director, in a press statement. “Blended with theme-park design with some haunted house influences.”

The theater complex will be open for terrifying exploration from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly during the shows run. A pre-show starting at 7 p.m. will feature an “elaborate traditional vampire ceremony.”

After the show ends at 11 p.m., the event turns into a vampire-themed nightclub, featuring live performers, drag performers and dancers. The “Vbar” will also serve vampire-themed cocktails.

The event runs from Sep. 13-Nov. 10 with special events on the week of Halloween. Tickets range from $10, for entrance to the V-Bar only, to $66 for the full Nosferatu experience. Guests can also purchase season passes, some with group discounts available.

Abby Cash, a returning performer, said visitors would have to see Nosferatu at least 15 times to catch every part.

“It’s my favorite part of the year, and one of my favorite things in Orlando,” she said in the release.

Event Details
“Nosferatu”

“Nosferatu”

Fri., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Sat., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Thu., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Mon., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Tue., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., Thu., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Sat., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Buy Tickets

$10-$250
Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

rentheatre.com

Renaissance Theatre Co.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

SeaWorld Orlando to host inaugural Howl-O-Sprint 5K on Friday the 13th

By Houda Eletr

SeaWorld Orlando to host inaugural Howl-O-Sprint 5K on Friday the 13th

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year

By Houda Eletr

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year

Orlando's Adventures on Tap hosts tabletop roleplaying gaming for charity

By Zoey Thomas

Adventures on Tap hosts tabletop gaming for charity

Orlando Museum of Art to host free program for those with memory, neurological impairments

By Houda Eletr

OMA to launch Art’s the Spark

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us