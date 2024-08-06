Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' to return for a fourth spooky season

The “immersive vampire experience” will kick off Friday, Sept. 13. It features 25 live performers stationed throughout the nonprofit theater company’s warehouse building, who will emerge from their “secret corners” to scare and entertain Orlando vampire lovers.
“It’s like going out to a vampire nightclub,” said Donald Rupe, the Ren's artistic director, in a press statement. “Blended with theme-park design with some haunted house influences.”
The theater complex will be open for terrifying exploration from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly during the shows run. A pre-show starting at 7 p.m. will feature an “elaborate traditional vampire ceremony.”
After the show ends at 11 p.m., the event turns into a vampire-themed nightclub, featuring live performers, drag performers and dancers. The “Vbar” will also serve vampire-themed cocktails.
The event runs from Sep. 13-Nov. 10 with special events on the week of Halloween. Tickets range from $10, for entrance to the V-Bar only, to $66 for the full Nosferatu experience. Guests can also purchase season passes, some with group discounts available.
Abby Cash, a returning performer, said visitors would have to see Nosferatu at least 15 times to catch every part.
“It’s my favorite part of the year, and one of my favorite things in Orlando,” she said in the release.
