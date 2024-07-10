Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival sticks to Orlando for three days on the art of ink

BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:53 pm

Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival happens this week - Photo courtesy Villain Arts/Facebook
Photo courtesy Villain Arts/Facebook
Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival happens this week
Tattoo artists from Miami to France will travel to Orlando this week to ink Central Floridians at the second annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival.

The three-day event features hundreds of artists, including eight former contestants from the reality show Ink Master, alongside live entertainers.

Slated performers include Captain and Maybelle, a husband-and-wife sideshow circus duo first seen on America’s Got Talent in 2006, and James Maltman, a former Ringling Bros. juggler.

Of course, people there for the ink rather than the circus should stick around for the Tattoo of the Day and Best in Show awards. The event is hosted by Villain Arts, a traveling festival tour that will return to the Sunshine State in November for the Tampa Tattoo Arts Festival.

Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, Orange County Convention Center, $20-$40.
July 10, 2024

