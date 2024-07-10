Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival sticks to Orlando for three days on the art of ink

The three-day event features hundreds of artists, including eight former contestants from the reality show Ink Master, alongside live entertainers.
Slated performers include Captain and Maybelle, a husband-and-wife sideshow circus duo first seen on America’s Got Talent in 2006, and James Maltman, a former Ringling Bros. juggler.
Of course, people there for the ink rather than the circus should stick around for the Tattoo of the Day and Best in Show awards. The event is hosted by Villain Arts, a traveling festival tour that will return to the Sunshine State in November for the Tampa Tattoo Arts Festival.
Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, Orange County Convention Center, $20-$40.
