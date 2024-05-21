Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Miah in Love'

Solo performer Jeremiah “Miah” Gibbons can’t shut up about being in love with love, and who would want him to? Dressed in a pink muumuu and beret and strumming his pint-sized ukulele, Miah works old-fashioned phrases like “23 skidoo” into their modern queer love songs. They’ve got a limp wrist, but a firm grip on rose-tinted romantic reality, and perform their sweetly sing-song original songs about love bugs, strawberry pancakes, and learning the wrong lessons from rejection with infectious self-confidence.
Ukulele songs all sound sort of the same to me, but Miah can belt with the best of them. We all crave love, and although it can be hard to love yourself, Miah’s mini-cabaret is more than lovable. At barely 20 minutes long, this is too insubstantial to be a blockbuster, but this brief, bite-sized bauble should make your day bright and gay.
Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Miah in Love"