BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Miah in Love'

Miah can belt with the best of them, and this bite-sized bauble should make your day bright and gay.

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 12:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Miah in Love'
Solo performer Jeremiah “Miah” Gibbons can’t shut up about being in love with love, and who would want him to? Dressed in a pink muumuu and beret and strumming his pint-sized ukulele, Miah works old-fashioned phrases like “23 skidoo” into their modern queer love songs. They’ve got a limp wrist, but a firm grip on rose-tinted romantic reality, and perform their sweetly sing-song original songs about love bugs, strawberry pancakes, and learning the wrong lessons from rejection with infectious self-confidence.

Ukulele songs all sound sort of the same to me, but Miah can belt with the best of them. We all crave love, and although it can be hard to love yourself, Miah’s mini-cabaret is more than lovable. At barely 20 minutes long, this is too insubstantial to be a blockbuster, but this brief, bite-sized bauble should make your day bright and gay.

Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Miah in Love"
Location Details

Savoy Orlando

1913 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central

savoyorlando.com

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Cocaine Bear: The Opera'

LGBTQ+ sporting tournament the Pride Cup returns to Orlando this month

By Sarah Lynott

LGBTQ+ sporting tournament the Pride Cup returns to Orlando this month

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

By Chelsea Zukowski

New drone show debuts at Disney Springs this weekend

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

By OW Staff

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us