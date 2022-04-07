Museum of Illusions Orlando throws 'Puppy Paw-ty' in April

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Museum of Illusions Orlando
The Puppy Paw-ty at the Museum of Illusions Orlando is back April 23 for dog owners to enjoy the company of their pets while taking mind-bending photos.
If you're looking for a cool paw-ty soon, the Museum of Illusions Orlando will give you the ultimutt experience in two weeks.
Everything is cooler with your dog, and the Museum of Illusions is opening its doors for its Puppy Paw-ty on April 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The one-day-only event is the third time the museum invited furry friends since its opening in early 2021. Guests will enjoy the interactive and immersive museum and while their dogs can pose and participate in mind-bending photos.
Tickets
are on sale now for $30. One ticket admits one person and one dog. Advance registration is required.
–
