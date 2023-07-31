Halloween Horror Nights complete haunted house lineup revealed for 2023 event

This year, Halloween Horror Nights promises to immerse guests in the terrifying worlds of Hollywood's biggest horror films and original shows, complete with 10 haunted houses and five scare zones.
New featured haunted houses include The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count and Universal Monsters: Unmasked. New houses themed after The Last of Us and the newest season of Stranger Things will also be featured.
For those seeking even more scares, the event will also see haunted houses Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, YETI: Campground Kills, The Darkest Deal and Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.
Universal will conjure up five new scare zones: Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror, Dark Zodiac, Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror, Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood and Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged, ensuring no guest is safe from terror.
Universal invites guests to pair all that fear-fueled adrenaline with some on-theme drinks from the all-new Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar and Dead Coconut Club.
Halloween Horror Nights runs Sept. 1 through Nov. 4 at Universal Orlando Resort. Tickets start at $79.99 and are available now. To sweeten the deal, Universal is offering an exclusive offer of six free months of Peacock streaming service with the purchase of a Halloween Horror Nights ticket.
