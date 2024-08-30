Get scared: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins Friday in Orlando

Running longer than ever before, with 48 dates through Nov. 3, the event will transport attendees to some of horror’s scariest scenes.
Here are some of the highlights guests can expect this year:
Brave guests can zip their lips and experience A Quiet Place, one of this year’s hallmark haunted houses, up close. If you know what’s good for you, don’t stray from the pack — and definitely don’t make a sound.
A genre-defining horror franchise also makes its return to the HHN stage this year: Insidious: The Further invites guests — or victims — to join the Lambert family as the red door welcomes them into a deathly demonic realm.
Halloween Horror Nights-goers also have the chance to encounter battles between classic female Universal Monsters, save the city from vindictive spirits with the Ghostbusters and experience six new twisted houses.
This year’s house roundup includes: A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Insidious: The Further, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin’s Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America and Triplets of Terror.
In one of this year’s scare zones, icons from horror production company Blumhouse — including The Black Phone‘s Grabber, M3GAN and Happy Death Day’s killer — will make appearances in the park’s San Francisco area. Four other original scare zones are scattered around the rest of the park, promising guests no escape from eerie encounters.
This year’s five scare zones are Enter the Blumhouse, Duality of Fear, Torture Faire, Demon Queens and Swamp of the Undead.
While waiting for the next fright, guests can recharge and experience HHN’s infamous Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus live show, featuring an ominous atmosphere and agile aerialists performing alongside rock music and pyrotechnics. If they’re in need of updated merchandise, guests can get their fix at the all-new tribute store.
Even demons and monsters need to eat. Straight from this year’s haunted new menus is Pork Carniceria, inspired by Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America; Mini Stay-Puft S’mores, inspired by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire; and Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder, inspired by A Quiet Place.
Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 are available online now.
