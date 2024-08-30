Get scared: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins Friday in Orlando

Enter if you dare

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 2:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Get scared: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins Friday in Orlando
Photo via Universal
With 10 terrifying haunted houses, five spine-tingling scare zones and frighteningly immersive entertainment, Halloween Horror Nights 33 offers guests the chance to experience their worst nightmares face to face starting Friday.

Running longer than ever before, with 48 dates through Nov. 3, the event will transport attendees to some of horror’s scariest scenes.

Here are some of the highlights guests can expect this year:

Brave guests can zip their lips and experience A Quiet Place, one of this year’s hallmark haunted houses, up close. If you know what’s good for you, don’t stray from the pack — and definitely don’t make a sound.

A genre-defining horror franchise also makes its return to the HHN stage this year: Insidious: The Further invites guests — or victims — to join the Lambert family as the red door welcomes them into a deathly demonic realm.

Halloween Horror Nights-goers also have the chance to encounter battles between classic female Universal Monsters, save the city from vindictive spirits with the Ghostbusters and experience six new twisted houses.

This year’s house roundup includes: A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Insidious: The Further, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin’s Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America and Triplets of Terror.

In one of this year’s scare zones, icons from horror production company Blumhouse — including The Black Phone‘s Grabber, M3GAN and Happy Death Day’s killer — will make appearances in the park’s San Francisco area. Four other original scare zones are scattered around the rest of the park, promising guests no escape from eerie encounters.

This year’s five scare zones are Enter the Blumhouse, Duality of Fear, Torture Faire, Demon Queens and Swamp of the Undead.

While waiting for the next fright, guests can recharge and experience HHN’s infamous Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus live show, featuring an ominous atmosphere and agile aerialists performing alongside rock music and pyrotechnics. If they’re in need of updated merchandise, guests can get their fix at the all-new tribute store.

Even demons and monsters need to eat. Straight from this year’s haunted new menus is Pork Carniceria, inspired by Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America; Mini Stay-Puft S’mores, inspired by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire; and Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder, inspired by A Quiet Place.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 are available online now.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Margaritaville Resort Orlando celebrates first-ever 'Jimmy Buffett Day of Service’ this weekend

By Lucy Dillon

Margaritaville Resort Orlando celebrates first-ever 'Jimmy Buffett Day of Service’ this weekend

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

By Chelsea Zukowski

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Central Florida Zoo in November

By Kendal Asbury

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Central Florida Zoo in November

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

This weekend brings fresh productions including 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' and Breakthrough Theatre's Original Play Festival

By Seth Kubersky

Soul Pop
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us